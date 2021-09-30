Cassidy Tonks-Hatch appointed first Digital Media Specialist

Thousands turned to Facebook or Instagram to stay connected with family and friends, while others used platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to express themselves creatively. Arts and Education at the Hoyt was no different, making the shift when its doors were shuttered and programs cancelled under gathering restrictions. The digital curve was somewhat steep, but the staff managed to pull off some admirable efforts that resulted in exponential growth of new audiences. Mini Masterpieces, the Shoe Box Parade, and virtual instruction and tours are credited for actively engaging more than 33,000 individuals last fiscal year.