CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algona, IA

Al Lauck celebrates 50 years on the radio airwaves in Algona

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCZ1K_0cCiLspA00

ALGONA, IOWA — It all started at the age of four when Al Lauck toured radio station KLGA in Algona with his parents. He let his mom and dad know, that someday he would like to work there.

“I told my kindergarten teacher that I want to be the guy on the radio someday,” said Lauck. “I guess you say dreams do come true.”

Smelly, milky-gray water in Little Beaver Creek caused by inadequately treated Grimes wastewater, DNR says

His dream has lasted for 50 years. He started at KLGA, while still in college on April Fools Day of 1971. That longevity was recognized on Wednesday by the Iowa Broadcasters, during an online meeting, when he was named Iowa Broadcaster of the Year for 2021. Lauck got his award at the station, with co-workers by his side.

“There were other offers through the years and I did take a look at them,” said Lauck. “I talked them over with the family, with my wife, and kids, and everything we just sort of always led us right back here to Kossuth County, saying this is where we wanna be.”

Al is very well known for his coverage of the area.

“If there’s a bad storm a lot of rain or snow or rain or storm damage we usually, listeners usually call and say my gauge had two inches of rain or three inches of rain,” said Lauck. “We share that with listeners because that’s important.”

Lauck’s on-air presence is something local residents really count on. He grew up in nearby Whittemore.

“Before Al leaves for a vacation, he has to tell his listeners if he’s going to be gone for a day or two,” said Bernie Merrill, KLGA General Manager. “We’ll get phone calls, is Al okay, or is Al sick, why isn’t he on the air, if he isn’t here they get worried.”

Lauck is 68-years-old and wants to keep working as long as he is able.

“Fifty years is a long time it goes by so quick when you’re having fun,” said Lauck “Work is work, but for me, it’s been a lot of fun, I’m one of those guys that hasn’t really worked a day in his life, because I just enjoy what I do, I love talking to listeners on the radio.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

When will the first freeze be? The history of first freezes in Iowa

Despite the forecast for above-average temperatures this week, freezing temperatures will make their way to Iowa at some point this fall. First of all, what is a fall freeze defined as?The fall freeze represents the first time during the fall season when surface temperatures drop to 32° or colder. The extremity of the freeze is […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Zac Easter’s legacy continues to live on

INDIANOLA, Iowa — As football teams play under the Friday night lights, one player’s legacy continues to live on after the final whistle. On the field injuries led to Zac Easter ending his life, but his story is continuing to create change. As Indianola prepares to take the field each Friday night, head football coach […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

135
Followers
118
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 http://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy