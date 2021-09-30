CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawicky: Criticism for letter writers

 5 days ago

Letters in your September 24-30 issue from a LCPS teacher and a supporter of Delegate Dave LaRock point to what is at stake in the coming elections. One complains about your coverage of the so-called “Save Our Schools” rally. Aside from various bromides, she mischaracterizes a quote from law Professor Richard Delgado regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). Those in the know, including the American Bar Association referenced in your article, have repeatedly pointed out that CRT is not ‘being taught’ in the schools.

