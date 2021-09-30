Hodges: More accountability needed

In America it is customary for leaders to come before their constituents to answer questions about policies, decisions that were made, goals etc. For example, the President of the United States does this for the American people, coaches of sports teams answer questions after the game for their fans, and even CEOs answer questions from their shareholders. And yet when it comes to our children and the leaders who run the Loudoun County School System (what is more important) there is no forum for asking and answering questions. They get a pass. This needs to change.