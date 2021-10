The Arizona Department of Health Services in a new report says 10 people have died this month from West Nile Virus. The majority of the deaths were in Maricopa County, according to a report released Monday by ADHS. As of August first, there were no more than 3 confirmed cases statewide. Arizona’s three largest counties have the most cases so far with 98 confirmed cases in Maricopa County with dozens more cases pending confirmation. Pinal County has confirmed 9 cases, with more than a dozen more pending, and Pima county had 3 confirmed cases. West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that affects the central nervous system. Symptoms include fever, head and body aches and muscle weakness. The season usually lasts through the end of October in Arizona.

