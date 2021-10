The long wait is almost over, it’s nearly 6 years since the last Bond-movie SPECTRE premiered in November 2015. On September 28th next week, the latest Bond movie will premiere in London followed by theaters worldwide, it’s Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007. To bridge the waiting time, let’s have a look at the most iconic Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5. Last seen at the end of SPECTRE; Daniel Craig and Lea Sedoux drive away in the DB5 and first still images from No Time To Die indicate that the DB5 is part of a heavy battle scene.

