MCHD reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Health Department has reported 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Monday. On Tuesday, MCHD's Public Information Officer Raeva Farris-Tucker reported 13 new cases which included eight females and five males. Of these, four were in their 20s, three apiece were under 10 or in their teens, two were in their 40s and one was in their 50s. There were five newly-recovered cases on Tuesday.