CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonough County, IL

MCHD reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

mcdonoughvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Health Department has reported 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Monday. On Tuesday, MCHD's Public Information Officer Raeva Farris-Tucker reported 13 new cases which included eight females and five males. Of these, four were in their 20s, three apiece were under 10 or in their teens, two were in their 40s and one was in their 50s. There were five newly-recovered cases on Tuesday.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdonough County, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Mcdonough County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Mcdonough County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mchd#Farris Tucker
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy