CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Snoop Dogg Kicks off Football Season by Giving Out Free Beyond Meat Meals

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and NFL star Derwin James have teamed up with vegan giant Beyond Meat to give away more than 600 plant-based burgers and hot dogs to kick off football season. Over the weekend, the duo hosted a pop-up food truck event in Los Angeles to promote plant-based protein, giving consumers a chance to try the vegan meat alternative free of charge. Snoop Dogg and James also partnered with men’s clothing store Round Two Hollywood to host the event.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Just Unveiled A Monster Alter Ego Secret

Anyone familiar with the FOX singing competition series The Masked Singer knows the premise — celebrities sing songs while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks concealing their identities while a celebrity panel of judges try to figure out who they are. Much like the finale of the show, Snoop Dogg...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Deandre Jordan
rapradar.com

Problem, Snoop Dogg “Dim My Light”

From Compton to Long Beach, Problem and Snoop Dogg kick knowledge on their new collaboration, “Dim My Light”. Produced by Audio Anthem, Chachi and Uncle Snoop shed light on their grind and the wankstas who try to stop their shine. ConsueloJohnson. I am taking in substantial income two Hundred$ online...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Snoop Dogg pledges to be 'on point' at the Super Bowl

Snoop Dogg has promised to be "on point" during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 49-year-old rapper will be among a star-studded list of performers at the sporting showpiece in February, and Snoop has promised his fans that they won't be disappointed by the Halftime Show. Asked about his preparations...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Gives Update on 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg is speaking with ET about the epic 2022 Super Bowl halftime show he'll be a part of. ET's Kevin Frazier talked to the 49-year-old rapper at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation's fundraising gala, The Event, on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena -- which benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs and Communities in schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta -- and he gave an update on where the performers are in the creative process.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Vegan Food#Meat Products#American Football#Round Two Hollywood#Chargers#Beyond Sausage#Beyond Burger
thesource.com

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album ‘Algorithms’

Big Snoop Dogg has a lot going on but he will always make time for music. The Doggfather was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he will be dropping two new albums. The first of the new albums from Snoop Dogg will be Algorithms,...
MUSIC
startattle.com

Dalmatian The Masked Singer 2021 “Beautiful” Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams Season 6 Week 2

Dalmatian performs “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, The Masked Singer 2021 Season 6 Week 2. Startattle.com – The Masked Singer. Song: “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams. Identity: Tyga. Result: OUT. Dalmatian The Masked Singer Season 6 “Beautiful”. The Masked Singer Dalmatian Tyga. Show: The Masked Singer. Season: The...
TV & VIDEOS
jammin1057.com

Snoop Dogg Trashes The Emmys For Lack of Black Winners

Snoop Dogg has some words for the Emmys after the winners did not reflect the dozens of people of color nominated. Snoop Dogg posted a grid of all of the black nominees for this year’s Emmys and showed his frustration for the lack of Black performers not taking home an award in his caption, “Then U wonder why I say f— all these bulls— a– award shows they not for us Emmy these n— in ya mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Vice

Shocking: Snoop Dogg Is Not a White NFT Influencer In Italy

There are plenty of anonymous figures in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, but what if one of those shadowy figures one day suddenly revealed themselves to be, oh, I don't know, Snoop Dogg?. This exact series of events took place this week when an anonymous NFT influencer going by...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Eazy-E’s Daughter Requests Super Bowl Halftime Show Tribute To Her Father

The recent news of Dr. Dre and friends headlining this NFL season’s Super Bowl Halftime Show received an overwhelmingly positive response with members of the hip-hop community celebrating the watershed moment as the latest testament of the culture’s progression. However, according to the daughter of Eazy-E (real name Eric Lynn Wright), Ebie Wright, Dre’s headlining set, which will include appearances from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, would be incomplete without acknowledging her father, who made history alongside Dre as members of N.W.A. Ebie spoke with TMZ regarding Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, requesting that the iconic producer...
NFL
InsideHook

Recent Rutgers Graduates Are Getting a Free Snoop Dogg Concert

In recent years, Snoop Dogg’s areas of interest have broadened dramatically. Sure, he’s widely popular for his music — and has been for decades, at this point, and he’ll be part of the Super Bowl halftime show early next year. But he’s also demonstrated his Peaky Blinders fandom and has made a foray into wine. And he’s also taking part in an event at Rutgers University designed in part to make up for the university’s commencement ceremonies altered due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
COLLEGES
energy941.com

Snoop Dogg Announces Next Album On ‘The Tonight Show’

Snoop Dogg stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (September 27) and he discussed his new role as the executive creative and strategic consultant for Def Jam and two albums he’s been working on. First up is his 19th studio album titled, “Algorithm” which Snoop says will...
CELEBRITIES
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy