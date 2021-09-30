Snoop Dogg Kicks off Football Season by Giving Out Free Beyond Meat Meals

Snoop Dogg has some words for the Emmys after the winners did not reflect the dozens of people of color nominated. Snoop Dogg posted a grid of all of the black nominees for this year’s Emmys and showed his frustration for the lack of Black performers not taking home an award in his caption, “Then U wonder why I say f— all these bulls— a– award shows they not for us Emmy these n— in ya mouth.”

