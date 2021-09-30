Snoop Dogg Kicks off Football Season by Giving Out Free Beyond Meat Meals
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and NFL star Derwin James have teamed up with vegan giant Beyond Meat to give away more than 600 plant-based burgers and hot dogs to kick off football season. Over the weekend, the duo hosted a pop-up food truck event in Los Angeles to promote plant-based protein, giving consumers a chance to try the vegan meat alternative free of charge. Snoop Dogg and James also partnered with men’s clothing store Round Two Hollywood to host the event.943litefm.com
Comments / 0