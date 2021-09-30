CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV Battery Tech Announces Last Chance To Win Contest

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the " Company" or " EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (" IoniX Pro"), are pleased to announce the summer contest allowing eligible participants to win one of three prizes ends today!

LAST CHANCE TO WIN

On August 9, 2021, the Company launched a social media driven contest (the " Contest") to allow entrants the chance to win one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision EVs, expected to come to market in 2023. The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence at the time of entry. Entries will be made through Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

How To Enter

No purchase is necessary to participate in the Contest. Participants may submit up to five entries per day as follows:

  • 1 Entry per "Follow": Follow @evtrilogy on Facebook and Instagram, and/or @trilogyev on Twitter
  • 1 Entry: Subscribe to Trilogy EV's newsletter at evbattery.tech
  • 3 Entries: Tag up to three friends on any of the Contest-branded posts on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV
  • 3 Entries: Share any one (1) of the Contest-branded posts using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV
  • 5 Entries: Post a picture of oneself on Trilogy EV's social media channels using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

Terms and conditions apply. The full rules for the Contest are available at www.trilogyev.com (the " Contest Rules"). Winners will be randomly selected and the odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received in the Contest. Before being declared a confirmed prize winner, each selected entrant will be required to correctly answer a skill-testing question in accordance with the Contest Rules.

The Contest remains open for today only, additional entries can be made up until midnight EST tonight. The winner will be announced on October 15, 2021.

"We're offering the chance to win an exceptional EV without any purchase. Today is the last chance to get in for your chance to win!" stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryon Goodwin. " We're also offering second and third prizes - both being vacations - why would anyone pass up this opportunity?!"

ABOUT THE TRILOGY

The Company recently announced the launch of the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision and Vision X (together the " Trilogy Line"), to be powered by Daymak International Inc, (" Daymak") and utilize the Company's patented battery management system (BMS).

Trilogy Line Descriptions:

  • Trilogy Vision - Launching the everyday commuter into the future; this three-wheel, two-seater EV is expected to: (i) have a top speed of 85 mph, (ii) provide up to 185 miles of range, and (iii) feature IoniX Pro AI-powered battery system with a charge time of under one hour. Estimated MSRP USD $19,999.
  • Trilogy Vision X - The Smart Supercar; this three-wheel, autonomous-enabled convertible is expected: (i) to accelerate 0-60 mph in 1.8 seconds, (ii) provide up to 300 miles of range, and (iii) have 5G connectivity, as well as smart data capabilities that enhance rider experience. The Trilogy Vision X is expected to feature IoniX Pro AI-powered battery system and is expected to have a charge time of under one hour. Estimated MSRP USD $149,999.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES

IoniX Pro has recently updated its website, https://ionixpro.com/, to better showcase its products; the Home SmartWall TM , EV Smart Charger TM , TITAN EnergyCore TM , RV Freedom TM , and their features.

IoniX Pro recommenced pre-orders on the Home SmartWall on September 28, 2021, to the first 1,000 customers who pre-order this round. To learn more and place an order, visit; https://ionixpro.com/smartwall/

" We are proud of our unique, powerful, safe and reliable products," stated IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante. " We love getting feedback from our stakeholders and customers who appreciate all the attention to detail and user-friendly features we have incorporated into our products."

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech . For further information about the Company's Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech . For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. ("AlphaOne") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: (i) the actual performance and features of the Trilogy Vision and Vision X; (ii) the user-friendly features of the IoniX Products; (iii) the IoniX products being unique, powerful, safe and reliable products; (iv) the Company's ability to announce the winner on October 15, 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. 

