CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Private Equity Industry Establishes First-Ever LP And GP Partnership To Standardize ESG Reporting

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) today announced the creation of the ESG Data Convergence Project to advance an initial standardized set of ESG metrics and mechanism for comparative reporting.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and global investment firm Carlyle (CG) - Get Carlyle Group L.P. Report led the collaboration which includes GPs and LPs representing more than $4 trillion in AUM. The group includes LPs: AlpInvest Partners, APG, CalPERS, CPP Investments, Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island, PGGM, PSP Investments, The Pictet Group, Wellcome Trust; and GPs: Blackstone, Bridgepoint Group Plc, Carlyle, CVC, EQT AB, Permira, and TowerBrook.

The group's objective is to streamline the private equity industry's historically fragmented approach to collecting and reporting ESG data in order to create a critical mass of material, performance-based, comparable ESG data from portfolio companies. This will allow GPs and portfolio companies to benchmark their current position and accelerate progress toward ESG improvements, which the group believes drives better financial outcomes. This will also enable greater transparency and provide more comparable portfolio information for LPs.

GPs will track and report six metrics from their underlying portfolio companies, beginning with calendar year 2021. The data will be shared directly with invested LPs by GPs and aggregated into an anonymized benchmark by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for this first cycle. The initial six metrics are: Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, board diversity, work-related injuries, net new hires, and employee engagement.

The group plans to meet annually to assess the prior year's data, and to refine and build on these initial metrics, prioritizing materiality. This collaboration is intended to be a long-term mechanism to increase the quality, availability, and comparability of ESG data in private markets.

Marcie Frost, CalPERS CEO, said, "Sustainability is a cornerstone of the CalPERS investment program. And yet, we have found it challenging to effectively measure impact in our private equity portfolio because of the multitude of frameworks and definitions used by GPs and LPs. This initiative simplifies sustainability reporting by using comparable metrics which allow us to gain insight into the investment risks and opportunities in our private markets portfolio. Managing these risks and opportunities is essential to fulfilling our fiduciary duty to provide retirement security to our 2 million members. Collaboration between the GP and LP community is the foundation, and we look forward to building out this important work."

Peter Branner, Chief Investment Officer at APG Asset Management, said, "On behalf of clients, APG has long been driving ESG transparency in private equity as a way to secure accountability for responsible investment performance in the asset class. Through this collaboration, we expect to push towards comparable ESG performance measurement and wider adoption of ESG as an integrated objective of PE investments. APG will use the metrics in its engagement with managers. While APG's ambition goes beyond the six metrics identified by the ESG Data Convergence Project, we are excited by the momentum generated, with data collection by PE managers already underway."

Eric-Jan Vink, Head of Private Equity at PGGM, said, "Since 2020, PGGM has actively collected portfolio company GHG emissions data, enabling us to report Scope 1 emissions data on 27% of the companies in our private equity portfolio. By supporting the ESG Data Convergence Project, we are committed to achieving full ESG transparency. The current set of six metrics is a great starting point, and we expect more as the field develops. In Europe, we see that additional ESG disclosures are required under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation already. PGGM, as a member of the ESG Metrics Steering Group, will play a role in driving the private equity market towards making more and better ESG disclosures."

Steve Nelson, ILPA CEO, said, "ESG has become a core consideration for many LPs when evaluating private market commitments both because of the need to align organizational priorities and from an investment resiliency and return perspective, but to date LPs have lacked a standard set of metrics for assessing their ESG objectives. ILPA believes such convergence is a necessary ingredient for industry-wide progress and supports initiatives aimed at streamlining existing frameworks that are fit-for-purpose and flexible enough to adapt as the market and investor needs evolve. In service of these objectives, we are proud to include these resources as a part of our ESG Roadmap, which is comprised of a variety of helpful ESG-related resources for the private equity industry."

The partnership is open to any GPs and LPs that wish to join and agree to support the principles of the work. The effort encourages private equity industry stakeholders to work together to gather better, decision-useful ESG data in order to generate deeper insight into ESG factors and their relationship to financial outcomes, and, ultimately, to drive greater progress on critical ESG issues.

Media Contacts

CarlyleBrittany Berliner+1 (212) 813-4839 brittany.berliner@carlyle.com

CalPERSMegan White+1 (916) 795-3991 newsroom@calpers.ca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Health

2021 ESG + Incentives Report

John Borneman is Managing Director, Tatyana Day is Senior Consultant, and Kevin Masini is a Consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on a Semler Brossy memorandum by Mr. Borneman, Ms. Day, Mr. Masini, Matthew Mazzoni, and Jennifer Teefey. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
TIME

How to Invest in Companies That Are Actually Helping the Environment

ESG funds—investment funds that are supposed to include companies that score the highest marks in environmental, social and governance factors—have become increasingly popular as more people look to put their money where their environmental concerns are. When BlackRock debuted a new ESG-aligned fund in April, investors couldn’t get enough. They poured $1.25 billion into the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (stock ticker LCTU) on its first day. No ESG fund, or any type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) for that matter, had ever received that much investment so quickly .
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

A Private Equity Firm That Takes An Individual Approach

James Andersen, managing partner and co-founder of Clearview Capital, knows what it’s like to start a business in a garage. Or more precisely, directly above a garage with a $29 speakerphone and a card table serving as a conference table. “Most of the people that we invest in started in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
accountingtoday.com

Private equity and you: Is it worth the pain?

Accounting Today mourns the loss of our longtime columnist Dom Esposito, the former CEO of Grant Thornton, vice chair of BDO, national practice and growth director at CohnReznick, and more recently head of his consulting firm Esposito CEO2CEO, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 74 at his home in Westport, Connecticut. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughter Karen and a granddaughter. More information can be found about his career at CPA Trendlines.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#General Partners#Alpinvest Partners#Lps Rrb#Calpers#Carlyle Group L P Report#Gps#Aum#Cpp Investments#Pggm#Psp Investments#The Pictet Group#Wellcome Trust#Cvc#Eqt Ab#Towerbrook#Boston Consulting Group#Bcg
etftrends.com

ESG Regulation Could Benefit Financial Industry

One of the original environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advocates is eagerly anticipating regulations within the ESG industry that would eliminate the false narratives that some fund managers are creating within the $35 trillion industry, reports Bloomberg. Trillium Asset Management’s CEO Matt Patsky got his start in ESG-style investments back...
ECONOMY
top1000funds.com

NEST challenges private equity fees

UK pension scheme NEST’s first foray into private equity offers hope for investors looking beyond standard operating models in the asset class. The £20 billion defined contribution fund received 60-plus initial expressions of interest and is currently sifting through submitted applications, aiming to allocate more than £1 billion at the beginning of next year. The fund is quietly confident it will be able to hammer out a deal with GPs to make the expensive asset class known for 2:20 fees affordable.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CalPERS, Carlyle lead global push on ESG reporting

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A group of global private equity firms and pensions funds managing over $4 trillion in assets have joined hands to standardize reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of portfolio companies. The group, led by Carlyle Group and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS),...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Digital LTL Council Announces First-Ever Industry Standards for New Electronic Bill of Lading

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- The Digital LTL Council today announced the availability of standardized electronic bill of lading (eBOL) attributes available via an API. Replacing paper bills of lading with a digital alternative increases visibility and reduces opportunity for human input error across the LTL shipment lifecycle, from shipper to carrier and throughout the last mile to the customer.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
businessobserverfl.com

Private equity executive named CFO of rehab firm

BONITA SPRINGS — Matterhorn Fit, a rehabilitation and training center that recently opened a second Southwest Florida location, has named Kenny Turano Partner and CFO. Turano, with 16 years of experience in both public and private equity management, will be responsible for leading the company’s effort to open more locations, according to a statement. Matterhorn currently operates its headquarters in Bonita Springs and plans to open a second location, in Naples, Oct. 1.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
petproductnews.com

Worldwise Acquired by Private Equity Fund

Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity investment fund that is part of the A&M Capital platform, together with A&M Capital Opportunities Fund, an affiliated fund, has acquired Worldwise, Inc., a Novato, Calif.-based manufacturer of pet supplies. Worldwise’s brands include SmartyKat, TrustyPup, Petlinks, goDog, SHERPA, Guaranteed On-Board, PoochPlanet...
PETS
bakingbusiness.com

Private equity firm establishes Epic Baking Co.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC has completed the recapitalization of Atlanta-based Epi Breads, a baker of custom bread for the foodservice and retail industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Following the recapitalization, AUA said it has formed Epic Baking Co., which will...
BUSINESS
chainbulletin.com

Cardano Establishes Multiple Partnership at the Cardano Summit 2021

The Cardano Foundation, a non-profit organization acting as a custodian of the Cardano blockchain, announced a number of strategic partnerships aimed at driving the adoption of the blockchain platform. The partnerships were first unveiled during the Cardano Summit 2021, a mix of virtual and real-world events around the world that celebrated the launch of Cardano’s smart contract capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
mining.com

Mining companies need to be leaders in ESG — report

Metals and minerals will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener future, and mining executives now have a choice: let environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues run them out of business or use it as an opportunity to become leaders, GlobalData says in its latest report, ESG in Mining.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

ArcBest Releases Second Annual ESG Report

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the release of its 2020 ESG Report. The report details the company's actions and progress on all environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and includes the company's people-first response to COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

Private equity cash fuels Nordic datacentre growth

International private equity groups have scaled-up acquisition activities in the fast-expanding Nordic datacentre sector. IPI Partners’ takeover of DigiPlex and Azrieli Group’s purchase of Green Mountain, both in July, signal a new wave of mergers and acquisitions. Takeover interest in the Nordic datacentre industry has recently been driven by important...
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

How ESG is changing the private markets

For private market investment managers, ESG is no longer optional. Once a niche investment topic, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is now permeating across the investment landscape, spurring alternative asset managers to fundamentally change how they approach the investment process and their communication to investors. Our recent survey of private...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy