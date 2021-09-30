CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINDCURE Announces Commencement Of Trading On The OTCQX Best Market

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

Reinforces MINDCURE's financial integrity and provides greater visibility to U.S. Investors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announced today that it has graduated from OTCQB Venture Market to now trade on the OTCQX Best Market (" OTCQX"), the highest tier of OTC Markets Group.

MINDCURE begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MCURF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Receiving approval to trade on the OTCQX is an important milestone for MINDCURE, validating the outstanding efforts of our entire team to build a leading psychedelics company and to drive value for patients, therapists, clinics and shareholders," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & Chief Executive Officer of MINDCURE."Trading on the OTCQX Market enhances the visibility of MINDCURE and our strategic growth objectives to a larger subset of the investment community, while increasing our share liquidity and capturing additional capital markets attention to facilitate our growth initiatives and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Michael Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer of MINDCURE stated: "The Company is focused on innovating mental health treatments that combine technology, data, and research to empower individuals in their mental wellness journey. Trading on the OTCQX will provide MINDCURE with broader access to capital, a wider investor base and ultimately drive value for our shareholders."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEOPhone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the trading of the Company on the OTCQX and its benefits to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; the Company will develop its products as expected and that they will attain the outcomes anticipated; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that strategic partnerships entered by the Company will create the opportunities and outcomes anticipated; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; that trading on the OTCQX will attract additional investment and provide additional liquidity for shareholders.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results and involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: trading on the OTCQX enhancing the visibility of MINDCURE and its strategic growth objectives to a larger subset of the investment community, while materially increasing its share liquidity and capturing additional capital markets attention to facilitate growth initiatives and deliver long-term shareholder value. Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed. 

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-announces-commencement-of-trading-on-the-otcqx-best-market-301388553.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

