CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

IAB Tech Lab Announces Ads.cert 2.0 Authentication Protocols To Combat Ad Fraud Across The Digital Advertising Ecosystem

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab, the digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the ads.cert 2.0, a standard introduced to enhance security in the digital advertising ecosystem by using industry-standard cryptographic security protocols. In particular, the protocols secure buying and selling of programmatic Connected TV (CTV) ad inventory, which is where a number of recent ad fraud attempts have focused on. The updated ads.cert 2.0 will be open for public comment for 30 days, until October 30th.

Developed by the IAB Tech Lab's Cryptographic Security Foundations Working Group, ads.cert 2.0 establishes a common framework and guidelines for safe and transparent transactions across ad buying and selling through a number of security protocols.

  • The "ads.cert Call Signs" protocol defines a mechanism that enables businesses to be able to formally identify other businesses involved in any one transaction. It does this by using DNS records to publish public keys and metadata about the businesses involved.
  • The "ads.cert Authenticated Connections" protocol adds origin authentication and tamper resistance to any request made server-to-server, such as bid request, creative fetches, impression pings, and billing notifications.
  • The "ads.cert Authenticated Delivery" protocol will authenticate the data in a bid request and enables buyers to identify if any of the bid parameters had been tampered with or changed from the original source.
  • The "ads.cert Authenticated Devices" protocol will support attestation from the manufacturer about the legitimacy of the device the ad is being served on.

The current release includes specifications for "Call Signs" and "Authenticated Connections" protocols. For CTV specifically, ads.cert will address Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) related ad fraud. Applying the Authenticated Connections protocols to SSAI billing notifications helps ensure that the sources of invoices for CTV inventory can be confirmed.

"ads.cert is intended to provide a consistent security framework for all use cases within digital advertising," said Amit Shetty, Vice President, Programmatic Products & Partnership, IAB Tech Lab. "Ad dollars to CTV continue to accelerate and where the money goes, the fraudsters follow, which is why we have focused on CTV in this release. We recommend that all SSAI providers immediately implement "Authenticated Connections' and all publishers and buyers require authenticated connections for buying CTV media."

"As an industry, we must move quickly in adopting tools that help safeguard all inventory and advertising investments," said Rob Hazan, Senior Director of Product, Index Exchange and Co-Chair of the IAB Tech Lab Security Foundations Working Group. "Standards like the ads.cert 2.0 provide a common framework and open source tools to combat the increasingly frequent ad fraud attempts we're seeing in CTV, and are a critical component in securing the programmatic supply chain."

An open source implementation has also been released on IAB Tech Lab's github repository to ease adoption of the protocol.To review the proposed standard and provide feedback, please go to: https://iabtechlab.com/standards/ads-cert/

These specifications and best practices to address ad fraud in the digital advertising ecosystem will be discussed further at the IAB Tech Lab Summit: Renaissance happening October 13 - 14. For more information, visit: https://www.iabtechlab.com/summit .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iab-tech-lab-announces-adscert-2-0-authentication-protocols-to-combat-ad-fraud-across-the-digital-advertising-ecosystem-301388470.html

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Eye Tracking Findings Emphasise the Importance of Measuring Attention in Digital Advertising

Data from Userneeds and OMD Denmark shines a light on the importance of high impact formats when it comes to grabbing audience attention. Tech company Adnami has hailed new findings by research company Userneeds and OMD Denmark that lays bare the attention-grabbing power of high impact formats, some of which proved to deliver 45 times more attention than standard display ads.
INTERNET
La Crosse Tribune

Paul Pehler: Time to launch a new digital experience for readers and advertisers

The time has come. Time to present the news and content in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos, photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly redesigned lacrossetribune.com. The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

The9 Limited, Polygon, And Protocol Labs Announced Ecosystem Collaboration On NFTSTAR And GameFi Play-to-earn Projects

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established internet company, Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform, and Protocol Labs, Inc. ("Protocol Labs"), a major contributor of open-source projects including InterPlanetary File System, or IPFS, and Filecoin, today announced that they are forming an ecosystem collaboration on The9's Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform NFTSTAR and GameFi Play-to-Earn projects.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programmatic Advertising#Video Advertising#Digital Advertising#Tech#Iab Tech Lab#Connected Tv#Ctv#The Iab Tech Lab#Dns#Ads Cert#Ssai#Authenticated Connections
AdWeek

To Combat Bias in Advertising, IBM Is Enlisting AI's Help

With an arsenal of data scientists, IBM is not aiming for small goals. They have their eyes on the big prize, demonstrated by one of their recent initiatives: addressing bias in advertising. Spearheading that drive is Randi Stipes, CMO of Watson Advertising and Weather; developer marketing at IBM, who shares that to best mitigate bias is to start at the foundation.
TECHNOLOGY
Telegraph

Outdoor advertising grapples with a post-pandemic digital future

To drum up excitement for a film based within the fictional world of Britain's most-celebrated detective, Netflix went to new heights in its quest for subscribers. A specially commissioned statue of its heroine Enola Holmes was placed next to the sculpture of her brother, Sherlock, at Baker Street Tube station in an unusual advertising deal with Transport for London.
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

Microsoft Advertising Launches Open Beta for Credit Card Ads

Microsoft Advertising announced an open beta for a new ad unit, called credit card ads. Credit card ads are available to advertisers targeting the United States and Canada. Credit card ads are feed-based, dynamically generated ads. The ads are created purely from the feeds – and are not triggered by keywords, or site content.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
mediapost.com

VAB: D2C Advertisers Gain Digitally On TV Ad Spend

The VAB, the TV advertising trade group, says 30 direct-to consumer (D2C) marketers are doing better across consumer action/digital engagement metrics, due to wide-reaching national TV media buys. From a digital engagement perspective -- first-quarter 2017 to the first quarter of 2021 -- the group says 30 D2C brands across...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Bitmedia: The Crypto Ad Platform That's Disrupting Digital Advertising

Digital advertising can be considered to be one of the only industries that continues to expand at an ever-increasing pace since the day of its inception. With it, grows the complexity of tools, metrics, regulations, and the diversity of businesses that surround the space. The clearest example of the latter is Bitmedia.io – a crypto-centered display ad network that rose on the waves of crypto advertising bans and helped to take blockchain to the masses.
INTERNET
coinspeaker.com

Panther and NEAR Protocol Announce Partnership to Develop Privacy Preserving Tech in the NEAR Ecosystem

Panther envisions a world where DeFi and Web3 users can enjoy a decentralized world without surveillance. Where privacy features are available in dApps and protocols by default. Where all EVM compatible blockchains are connected through a privacy layer, but at the same time allowing users to share data with counterparties as they see fit, balancing privacy and trust. With that vision in mind, Panther is thrilled to announce a partnership with NEAR that puts Panther closer to that goal.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

What Advertisers Need to Keep In Mind About Ad-Blocking Users

Did you know the fortune cookie doesn’t actually originate from China? It was brought to the US by the Japanese! The truth is they are rarely found in China, demonstrating the fact that old wives’ tales can often take on a life of their own before anyone can find out the truth. The same could be said for users in the ad-blocking community.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

IAB Tech Lab Updates CTV Cryptographic Security Protocols To Reduce Fraud

The explosive growth in connected television (CTV) has attracted fraudsters, making it important for anti-fraud solutions to be built for the media. On Thursday the IAB Tech Lab Cryptographic Security Foundations Working Group released a new version of security for the digital advertising industry using industry-standard cryptographic security protocols. The...
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

Dive Into Digital Advertising With ARKW

Digital advertising has long been the growth engine of the advertising industry, thanks in large part to Google and Facebook, though contributions from some e-commerce platforms are increasing the allure of exposure to this segment. One of way of getting that exposure is with the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF...
MARKETS
The Drum

IAB escalates attack on CTV ad fraud with ads.cert 2.0

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has unveiled the second evolution of its ads.cert framework for improving transaction transparency in the programmatic advertising pipeline. The new ads.cert 2.0 includes additional layers of cryptographic security and is designed to reduce ad fraud within the CTV space. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a leading...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Advertising Executives Plan to Dramatically Increase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spending, Alfi Study Reveals

Bulk of Increased DOOH Ad Spend to Come from Traditional Television, Newspaper and Online Advertising Budgets. Expenditure on Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in the U.S. was expected to represent about 36% of the total spent on out of home (OOH) advertising this year. According to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, however, 17% of senior advertising executives expect it to be over 50% as early as the end of 2021. Just over one in three (36%) anticipate DOOH advertising will reach this milestone by next year, and 25% expect it to happen in 2023.
INTERNET
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPC And Paid Advertising: Display vs. Search vs. Social Ad Differences

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and other forms of paid advertising have become popular — and effective — marketing tools for many manufacturing companies. However, if you're new to paid advertising, it's important to know that several disciplines fall underneath this umbrella. Understanding the differences and figuring out which industrial paid strategy will work best for your company isn’t always easy or straightforward. We’ll explore the advantages and disadvantages of each below.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileindustryeye.com

IAB: Digital ad spend surges 49% in H1 2021, as marketers’ confidence returns

This growth – the biggest ever increase since the IAB started recording spend bi-annually – came as businesses and advertisers found themselves better prepared for the third national lockdown, introduced in January 2021. With the ecommerce market flourishing, production logistics back on track and a roadmap out of lockdown in place, including the roll out of the UK’s vaccine programme, digital ad spend saw record rates of recovery in H1 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy