CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Extension Of The Outside Date For Acquisition Of Williston Basin Assets

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) - Get Oasis Petroleum Inc. Report ("Oasis" or the "Company") announced today that the Company and QEP Energy Company ("QEP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., have agreed to extend the outside date for the consummation of the Company's previously announced acquisition of QEP's Williston Basin assets to October 27, 2021. Both Oasis and Diamondback remain committed to the transaction and expect it to close in the next few weeks, timing depending on final government approval. The transaction was valued at $745MM with an effective date of April 1, 2021. Final consideration will be reduced by the $75MM deposit paid in 2Q21 and customary purchase price adjustments related to free cash flow generated from effective date to close.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestitures, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Permian Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-inc-announces-extension-of-the-outside-date-for-acquisition-of-williston-basin-assets-301388452.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date Of Earnings Release And Conference Call To Discuss 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Verbatim: Intertech Holdings announces acquisition

NORTH MANCHESTER, INDIANA – Intertech Holdings today announced the acquisition of Oji Intertech, Inc. The company, which will operate as Intertech Products, Inc. going forward, serves the automotive/transportation and industrial packaging industries, with core competencies centered around compression molding, die cutting, assembly and extrusion coating/laminating. The company, headquartered in North...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
cruiseindustrynews.com

Quench Announces Acquisition of Vero Water

Quench, a provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, has acquired Vero Water, according to a press release. Vero Water is a brand providing eco-friendly, luxury, still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry. According to the press release, Vero water is served to more than 75 million guests per year in restaurants, hotels, and cruise lines in the United States and 14 countries around the world.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Maury Microwave Announces Acquisition Of DBmCorp

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Microwave, Inc. ("Maury" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions backed by Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of dBmCorp, Inc. ("dBm"). Founded in 1999, dBm is a leading designer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis Petroleum Inc#Williston Basin#Petroleum#Divestitures#Oas#Qep Energy Company#Diamondback Energy Inc
TheStreet

Custard Companies Announces Acquisition Of Specialty Group, Inc.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies, a nationally recognized claim solutions provider, is pleased to announce its continued expansion with the acquisition of Specialty Group, Inc. (SGI), a Florida based field, SIU and TPA claim company. "With CIA's ongoing focus on enhancing our claim service offerings,...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services (“TerraData”). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone-based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) - Get Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Class A Report has closed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Basic Energy Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries through its controlled subsidiary Ranger Energy Acquisition, LLC. The assets were sold by Basic as part of its bankruptcy process. The agreement to purchase the assets was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court on September 23, 2021. The purchase price of approximately $36.65 million was paid with proceeds from the private placement described below.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Lightspeed Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Ecwid

Acquisition will provide merchants newfound selling flexibility and omnichannel experiences, expanded by new partnership with TikTok. MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of Ecwid, a best-in-class, global eCommerce platform, that allows customers to create standalone businesses in minutes. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for cash consideration of approximately $163.6 million, net of cash acquired, and the issuance at closing of 4,842,674 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed, of which 371,088 are subject to a right of buyback for nominal consideration in favour of Lightspeed if certain milestones are not achieved over the next two years, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

fusionZONE Announces Acquisition of Lead Revenue

Acquisition Creates Multi-Vertical Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions Company. fusionZONE, a leading provider of high-converting digital marketing solutions to automotive and powersports dealerships across the nation, announces the acquisition of Lead Revenue, a digital marketing solutions provider in the construction, finance, professional, and home services industries. Construction industry veteran and Chief Executive Officer of The Pavement Group, Brian Hess, will also be joining the Board of Directors of the combined entity as a result of the acquisition.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HH Global Announces The Acquisition Of Noosh

LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Noosh, following the signing of an agreement on September 30, 2021. HH Global identified Noosh as the best-in-class global technology solution provider with over $1.2b in marketing spend managed and...
SOFTWARE
pctonline.com

Rentokil Announces Acquisition of Arrow Exterminating

READING, Pa. – Rentokil North America acquired New York-based Arrow Exterminating. The acquisition was finalized in June. “We’re honored to welcome Arrow Exterminating Company to the Rentokil family,” said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil North America. “As one of the largest pest control companies in the NYC area, Arrow Exterminating has a legacy of great customer service, and we look forward to continuing to foster those relationships with the customers and colleagues.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UPDATED: CARDIOGENICS HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES A RECORD DATE CHANGE FOR ITS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

Caledon, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CardioGenics Holdings INC. (OTC PINK: CGNH) announced on September 3, 2021 a record date of September 13, 2021 for its dividend distribution of 22.5 million shares of Covidgenic, a private Canadian company. The new record date for the distribution of the Covidgenic shares will be October 8 th, 2021. Any further updated will be posted at www.cardiogenics.com. Please forward any questions regarding the dividends to info@cardiogenics.com.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

PHX MINERALS INC. Announces Closing Of Acquisitions In The Haynesville Play

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (PHX) - Get Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A Report, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced purchase of two mineral and royalty packages in East Texas and Louisiana totaling 817 net royalty acres for aggregate consideration in the amount of $7,249,347, consisting of $728,214 in cash and the issuance of 2,349,207 shares of PHX common stock (the "Acquisition"). PHX is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the Acquisition beginning on and after April 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commenced September 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (Nasdaq: SWAGU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing September 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 22,807,868 units (including 2,807,868 units sold pursuant to the underwriter's option to purchase additional units) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "SWAGU," and the separated shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SWAG" and "SWAGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC''s special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
BUSINESS
texasstandard.org

Shell Sells All Of Its Permian Basin Assets

On Monday, energy company Royal Dutch Shell, announced it was selling all of its property and assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips. The $9.5 billion sale comes as the oil industry faces scrutiny from congress around its role in the climate crisis and as West Texas continues to recover from a historic oil bust.
WEST, TX
TheStreet

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension Of Completion Window To December 25, 2021

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it has extended the period of time it will have to consummate its initial business combination by 3 months from the current deadline of September 25, 2021 until December 25, 2021 (the "completion window") because the Company's Sponsor, Nisun Investment Holding Limited has timely deposited $460,000 in the Company's trust account, representing $0.10 per Unit as additional interest on the proceeds in the trust account, pursuant to the terms of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, and the trust agreement entered into between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
resourceworld.com

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Confirms 43.3 Million BOE of Reserves in New Oxbow Asset Evaluation and Announces New Director to the Board

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. [TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK] (“Saturn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the final independent reserves evaluation of its newly acquired Oxbow Asset, effective April 1, 2021, in compliance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “Oxbow Report”) as well as the appointment of Glenn Hamilton to the Saturn Board of Directors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy