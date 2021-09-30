CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buyer Beware: MIT Sloan Study Shows Surprising Algorithmic-driven Price Variations Among Online Grocers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many consumers assume that online shopping offers the most competitive prices, as they can easily compare prices across online retailers. However, a new study by MIT Sloan School of Management Prof. Roberto Rigobon and IESE Business School Prof. Diego Aparicio, reveals that online prices set by algorithms are not necessarily the lowest.

Their study focused on online grocers including Amazon Fresh and Walmart Grocery, which set prices via algorithms and constantly experiment for the optimal price. As a result of this experimentation, online prices often change within a few hours and prices differ across delivery zip codes.

"The old saying about buyer beware remains," says Prof. Rigobon. "Consumers have only been making online purchases for the last 10 years and are still learning about these practices. Online retailers are taking advantage of our ignorance, and it's up to consumers to stay alert if they care about getting the lowest price."

Aparicio, who worked on this research as a PhD candidate at MIT Sloan, notes, "Many consumers are aware of algorithmic pricing when it comes to things like airline tickets and ride shares, but they don't necessarily expect it with products such as groceries. However, algorithmic pricing means that the price at Amazon Fresh for the same 12-pack of Coke is different in Miami than in New York. It also means that the price of Coke at Amazon Fresh and Walmart Grocery will be different, even for a 12-pack of Coke being delivered to the same zip code in Brooklyn."

He further points out that neighbors purchasing the same 12-pack of Coke from different online grocers will see more price differences than if they shopped in a physical store. "This is surprising because a consumer can easily check competitors' prices, which you would think would lead to greater transparency and convergence of prices. Yet, this only happens occasionally."

The study also shows that the price differences were not related to demographics. While consumers might expect higher prices in wealthier zip codes, that was not the case. Aparicio attributes this to the flexibility of algorithmic pricing to fine-tune prices. "The sensitivity of consumers to prices appears to be more important to the algorithm than the wealth of those zip codes," he says.

Rigobon, Aparicio, and MIT researcher Zachary Metzman are coauthors of the paper, The pricing strategies of online grocery retailers , a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu .

mit.edu

MIT Sloan study finds task complexity impacts group efficiency

Two heads are better than one for more complex tasks. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 – Is the saying true that two heads are better than one? Or do too many cooks in the kitchen spoil the broth? A new study by MIT Sloan School of Management Assistant Professor. sheds...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
progressivegrocer.com

New Study Reveals Potential Gaps in Price-Setting Algorithms

MIT’s Sloan School of Management is out with a new study on online pricing showing that prices set by algorithms might not be the lowest or best for shoppers. The researchers, who focused on the e-commerce business of major retailers in the United States, report that continual adjustments result in fluctuating prices across different times and geographies.
Benzinga

Grocers Love Online Sales. They Hate The Impact It Is Having On Margins

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated online grocery sales, but for traditional grocers, the rise in sales is eroding margins and driving growth in an unprofitable business sector. That is the big takeaway from a new study of 206 U.S. grocers by Wynshop, a digital commerce technology platform, and Incisiv, an industry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Grocers#Amazon Fresh#Walmart Grocery#Coke
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Jenn Leach

Food Prices are Rising — Is It Time to Stock Up?

Food prices are going to be up by as much as 40% or more within the next 12 months. Is it the right time to stock up?. Stocking up will cause even more food shortages that grocery stores around the country are dealing with, due to supply chain issues, lack of truck drivers, and other potential issues.
Wbaltv.com

What's causing a spike in grocery prices now? Grocer, economist explain

GLYNDON, Md. — Grocery shoppers have noticed an increase in prices, especially for staples like meat, fresh fruits and vegetables. From the big-box stores to independent grocers, like Santoni's Marketplace and Catering in Glyndon, all are feeling the pinch because of supply chain issues. Getting people to work at the warehouses to get the food to stores has resulted in skyrocketing prices on many items.
Walmart
