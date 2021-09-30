CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Digital And Cloud Services Leader Sandeep Kishore Joins Siris As An Executive Partner

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Sandeep Kishore has joined the firm as an Executive Partner. Mr. Kishore will work closely with the firm's investment professionals and other Executive Partners and Advisors to help identify and validate potential investment opportunities for Siris, primarily in Technology Enabled Services, as well as assist in the oversight and operations of Siris' portfolio companies.

Throughout his three-decade-long career in technology, including digital and cloud services, Mr. Kishore has served in various leadership positions, including most recently as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies, where he drove the company's digital transformation from a legacy IT company to a next-generation digital and cloud services leader. He was also a member of the Group Management Board at RPG Enterprises.

Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, stated, "Not only is Sandeep a seasoned executive in the technology space, he is also a well-respected leader with a proven ability to design and execute transformations. As we increase our focus on technology-enabled services opportunities, we are confident that his addition to our team will be invaluable to both Siris and our investments."

Prior to joining Zensar Technologies in 2016, Mr. Kishore helped grow HCL Technologies for over twenty-five years, serving as Corporate Vice President, Global Head of Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Services and Global Head of Sales & Practice for Engineering and R&D Services.

Mr. Kishore is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He is the co-founder of Har Asha Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on promoting philanthropic and charitable causes that help young adults integrate, purposefully and meaningfully, into the workforce as skilled workers.

Mr. Kishore joins a team of seasoned Executive Partners and Advisors at Siris who have, on average, over 20 years of technology, telecommunications or technology-enabled business services industry experience. While not employees of Siris, Executive Partners and Advisors work with Siris to identify, validate and operate investment opportunities.

About SirisSiris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-and-cloud-services-leader-sandeep-kishore-joins-siris-as-an-executive-partner-301388736.html

SOURCE Siris Capital Group, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

True Influence® Named A Global Leader in Cloud Computing

True Influence Marketing Cloud™ awarded 2021 Stratus Award from Business Intelligence Group. The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing for the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.
SOFTWARE
chaindrugreview.com

Parata Systems joins Pharmacy Development Services as a PDSadvantage partner

DURHAM, N.C. — Pharmacy Development Services, (PDS) announced Tuesday that it will be partnering with Parata Systems, a leading provider of pharmacy automation. This collaboration will enable members of PDS to have expanded access to much-needed resources that support elevating the role of independent pharmacy, as the organization moves into a future where pharmacists have the capacity and recognition to provide frontline care.
DURHAM, NC
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Joins Antler Board

Former Goldman Sachs executive Sheila Patel has joined the board of Antler, according to a statement by the company. Patel said she was attracted to Antler by its unique model – particularly its global approach to investment and focus on fostering diversity. “Where entrepreneurs innovate, and when the value-capture happens,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EVERSANA™ Joins PhactMI Corporate Partner Program, Helping To Shape The Future Of Medical Information Services

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharma Collaboration for Transparent Medical Information, known as phactMI ™, announced today the membership of EVERSANA ™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, as a Corporate Partner. In the newly created Corporate Partner membership...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Silicon Valley#Business Services#Digital#Executive Partners#Zensar Technologies#Rpg Enterprises#Co Founder#Managing Partner Of Siris#Hcl Technologies#Corporate#Global Head Of#Life Sciences#Har Asha Foundation
TechRepublic

Dell partners with VMware, NVIDIA, to build new multi-cloud services

From managing workloads to an "industry first" enterprise AI platform, Dell had several VMworld announcements to pique the interest of companies using a multi-cloud model. Dell, in partnership with VMware, announced three new multi-cloud services at VMworld it said will "speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data." The three new services, one of which was also developed in partnership with NVIDIA, enhance cross-cloud data management, object storage and speed AI configurations to improve data analytics.
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

NAMB+, Vonk Digital Partner on Mortgage Solution

NAMB+ President Mike DeSantis and Anthony Balsamo, co-founder of Vonk Digital, have announced a partnership for NAMB members with the goal of providing a mortgage industry-focused website solution that is turnkey, but also highly customizable to more members of the association. Mortgage originators, brokers and lenders can leverage the Vonk...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
hotelbusiness.com

New executive leaders at HEI and Mission Hill

HEI Hotels & Resorts and Mission Hill Hospitality have added seasoned executives to their leadership teams. HEI Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality investment and management company, has promoted four veteran employees to principals. Karl Murphy has been named chief commercial officer. He joined the company in 2005. With more than...
INDUSTRY
techgig.com

Accenture partners with Britannia to accelerate digital transformation

Accenture has collaborated with Britannia Industries for the holistic digital transformation programme. . This will help in capturing value, accelerating innovation, enhancing suppliers and customer experience. Accenture will develop, design, and deploy SAP S/4HANA-based technology system for Britannia that will enhance accessibility and visibility of data. It will also enable...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Youtap Partners With Mambu To Supercharge Digital Banking

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtap, a leading digital banking and digital wallet solutions provider, has partnered with global SaaS cloud-native banking and financial services platform Mambu to overlay its Banking-as-a-Service and digital banking solutions on the Mambu core banking platform. The partnership will provide new and...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Spain, Oracle Partner to Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Oracle and Telefónica announced a multi-year collaboration agreement to accelerate the adoption of the cloud and the development of new communications services for consumers and businesses by the telecommunications company . Telefónica will migrate most of its Oracle database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud @ Customer, building a cloud platform...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Excelero Appoints Pioneering Cloud Technologist to Executive Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 — Excelero, provider of solutions for the most demanding public and private cloud workloads, named longtime enterprise IT technology leader Jeff Whitaker as its Vice President of Product. With organizations embracing public cloud deployments for even their most demanding, low-latency IT applications, Jeff’s pioneering expertise in storage and networking solutions for the public cloud will help Excelero define and build breakthrough storage offerings for a cloud-first era.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

ATEME joins AWS Partner Network

ATEME, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, is now an AWS Technology Partner on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path. They have also successfully completed the Foundational Technical Review for Titan File MS, ATEME’s multi-codec/format video transcoding software. This unlocks benefits of the new ISV Partner Path to differentiate, market, and co-sell with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
BUSINESS
Axios

Digital Account Executive

Ravenel New Media Consulting (RNMC) in Charlotte, NC is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to cultivating client success through data-driven strategies and compelling creative to expand your digital reach. Overview:. We are currently in search of a team-oriented, growth-minded Digital Account Executive in the Charlotte, NC area, this can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chaindrugreview.com

Industry leader to join CHPA’s executive team

WASHINGTON – The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) today announced the appointment of Douglas “Duffy” MacKay as senior vice president, Dietary Supplements. MacKay is a highly-respected industry veteran with over two decades of commercial and non-profit experience in nutrition research, dietary supplement regulation, policy development, and association leadership. He will lead CHPA’s cross-functional dietary supplements team, directing strategy, shaping policy, and collaborating with stakeholders to help protect and grow this important, expanding consumer health category on behalf of the CHPA membership. CHPA represents consumer healthcare companies manufacturing and marketing OTC medicines, dietary supplements, and consumer medical devices.
INDUSTRY
eWeek

Top Cloud Service Providers & Companies

Cloud computing providers play a foundational role for businesses. Virtually every enterprise uses cloud computing in some manner, whether it’s to deliver key infrastructure and services, host applications or a content delivery network (CDN), or handle machine learning and software development. The convenience and economics of cloud providers make them...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Invesco and Galaxy Digital Holdings Partner to Create Digital Asset Products

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY) and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) have partnered to develop a suite of digital asset ecosystem products. In the fast-moving digital asset space, the alliance of these market-leading firms can give investors exposure to this exciting corner of the market. “Invesco has a long history of using...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy