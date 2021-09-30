Baseball Insider Podcast with Andy Carbone – Red Sox Wild Card Race Update – Team & MLB News
NORTH SHORE (Podcast) The Red Sox snapped a four game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Orioles in Baltimore Wednesday night. Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi picked up the win while Hunter Renfroe and JD Martinez hit homeruns. The third and deciding game of the series will be played tonight. Baseball Insider Andy Carbone has details on the Red Sox, the wild card race, and news from around Major League Baseball.www.msonewsports.com
