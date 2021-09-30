CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announced that Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:30 am ET at the Chardan Virtual 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. In addition, Jonathan Schwartz, M.D., chief medical officer, will be part of a panel discussion: " Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue" on Monday, October 4, at 3:00 pm ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible via Rocket's website on the Events page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Rocket website for 30 days after the event.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report ("Rocket") is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

