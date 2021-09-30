Village Farms International To Participate In A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference On October 5

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Pure Sunfarms' President and CEO, Mandesh Dosanjh, to Participate on Canadian Cannabis Innovation and Growth Panel -

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (VFF) - Get Village Farms International, Inc. Report (TSX: VFF) today announced the Company will participate in the A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference. As part of the conference, Mandesh Dosanjh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms' wholly owned Canadian cannabis subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, will participate on a panel entitled Canadian Cannabis & the Role of Innovation to Drive Growth on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available to the public on Village Farms' website ( www.villagefarms.com) in the Investors section under the Presentations & Events tab. The webcast presentation will be archived and available for 90 days on the Company's website.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, along with new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of the best-selling brands.

In the US, wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "outlook", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "try", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", "objectives", or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to Company's expansion plans, expectations regarding cannabis and CBD categories in North America, Australia and selected markets internationally, Pure Sunfarms Delta 2 operational capabilities and harvesting capacity, uncertainties in Pure Sunfarms obtaining the EU-GMP certification before the end of 2021, timing of EU shipments in first quarter of 2022, the retail CBD and high-THC cannabis markets, the legal and regulatory status of the cannabis and the CBD business in the North America and Asia-Pacific markets; risks associated with Altum's expansion, regional demand for its products and other lines of businesses risks relating to obtaining additional financing, dependence upon credit facilities, profitability, product pricing, cannabis, hemp and agricultural businesses, relating to the conversion of our greenhouses to cannabis the ongoing and developing COVID-19 pandemic and tax risks.  The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators available on SEDAR and EDGAR. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities.  The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,  after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

