CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Freight University Graduates Contribute To Fr8App Staffing And Operational Growth

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced today that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, announced the completion of its second Freight University class, with graduates scheduled to add to the accelerated staffing and operational growth at the company.

"Graduates from our first class of Freight University in February 2021 now have key roles in departments throughout our organization, from operations to track and trace and carrier sales," stated Michael Flinker, Fr8App's President. "Those from our second class in September have started their roles, with a concentration in carrier sales. In fact, we have doubled our carrier sales team in the past two months and have grown our total staffing by more than 30% since June 1 st, to support our current customers and expand our reach into new companies and geographies. These successful initiatives give us confidence in continuing our growth during the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

About Freight App, Inc.Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), formerly known as FreightHub, Inc., makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics technology platform company, Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (HUSN) ) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information, about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

In connection with the proposed merger, Hudson Capital intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4") which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020, as amended on December 31, 2020, February 8, 2021, May 18, 2021, June 22, 2021, August 4, 2021, and September 1, 2021, and includes and serves as a proxy statement/prospectus for Hudson Capital's shareholders and a prospectus for Fr8App's stockholders. Promptly after the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, Hudson Capital will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting on the merger and the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. SHAREHOLDERS OF HUDSON CAPITAL ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER THAT HUDSON CAPITAL WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HUDSON CAPITAL, FREIGHTAPP AND THE MERGER. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the merger (when they become available), and any other documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ).

Participants in the SolicitationHudson Capital and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Hudson Capital's shareholders with respect to the merger. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Hudson Capital are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger and are available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger when available. Information about Hudson Capital's directors and executive officers and their ownership of ordinary shares of Hudson Capital is set forth in Hudson Capital's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2021. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Fr8App and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Hudson Capital in connection with the proposed merger. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed merger are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger, and are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hudson Capital's and Fr8App's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Hudson Capital's and Fr8App's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed acquisition, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed acquisition, and the timing of the completion of the proposed acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Hudson Capital's and Fr8App's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement (the "Agreement"); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hudson Capital or Fr8App following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed acquisition, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Hudson Capital and stockholders of Fr8App, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed acquisition; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Hudson Capital's shares of common stock on Nasdaq following the proposed merger; (7) the risk that the proposed acquisition disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed merger; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Fr8App to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed merger; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that Hudson Capital or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (12) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (13) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App's business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the prospectus/proxy statement on the Form S-4, relating to the proposed merger, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, to be filed by Hudson Capital and in Hudson Capital's other filings with the SEC. Hudson Capital cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Hudson Capital and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hudson Capital and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or SolicitationThis press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed merger. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Fr8App Contact:Moriah Shilton or Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, fr8app@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

Hudson Capital Contact:Hon Man Yun, Chief Financial Officer, man@hudsoncapitalusa.com, (852) 98047102

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Supply Chain Operations Can Be a Lever for Growth

The pandemic has catalyzed transformations in supply chain operations. Beyond relying on their supply chain ecosystem to get goods or services to customers, businesses are now realizing how critical supply chain operations are to increasing customer satisfaction, uncovering new opportunities to reach buyers and consumers and reducing risk when disruption is par for the course.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Domestic Freight Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: DB Schenker, FedEx, J.B. Hunt

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Domestic Freight Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Domestic Freight market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Hudson Capital Inc#Husn#North American#Freight University#Freight App Inc#Freighthub Inc#Api#China Internet N
Brookings Institution

The contribution of human capital to economic growth

Traditional growth accounting exercises, which adjust for variations in the age, gender, and educational attainment of the workforce, conclude that changes in human capital contribute only modestly to economic growth. Yet, recent studies have argued that improvements in human capital make a more substantial impact through differences in the quality of education and the importance of human capital in the innovation process. In this study, we explore differences in the generation of human capital in Germany, Japan, and the United States.
ECONOMY
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Electronics and economics: FinTech shows growth through graduate program

After only two years of operating, UCF’s business program FinTech will launch its graduate program next fall. Buvaneshwaran Venugopal, assistant professor of finance, said UCF will hold the first FinTech master's program in Florida: a two-year program that runs in conjunction with the College of Engineering and Computer Science. “We...
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Internet
Las Vegas Herald

Rail Freight Transport Market To See Stunning Growth | BNSF Railway, CSX Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Rail Freight Transport covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Rail Freight Transport explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are DB Cargo, BNSF Railway, CSX Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway, Swiss Federal Railways, Norfolk Southern Railway, DHL, United Parcel Service (UPS) & Canadian National Railway.
TRAFFIC
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Solo Stove parent files for IPO

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy