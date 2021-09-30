CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CynergisTek Awarded Six-Figure Contract To Provide Red Team And Security Assessment Services For Large Credit Union

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has been selected for a new contract by one of the largest U.S. based federal credit unions valued at nearly $300,000 to provide Red Team and Security Assessment services.

Cybersecurity is a top-tier priority for financial institutions and competition for their business is intense. Highly regulated by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) to ensure the protection of member's financial assets and transactions, the credit unions look to partner with companies that share their priority for security.

CynergisTek was awarded the contract due to its reputation in the market for delivering excellent service. CynergisTek's Red Team services will evaluate the organization's social engineering practices and conduct internal and external, and web application penetration testing to identify any vulnerabilities where they could be at risk for a cyber-attack. By bringing in a third-party to conduct a security risk assessment the organization will receive an unbiased and thorough assessment that will lay out a remediation roadmap prioritized by level of risk to the business.

"I credit this new client win to the breadth of experience our Red Team and Security Consultants bring to the table and the focus from our entire company to drive our mission of ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and leaves our clients with the feeling they have learned something," said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. "Working with this federal credit union highlights that our reach continues to gain traction outside of our traditional healthcare client base, demonstrating that our focus on data security resonates regardless of industry, and that CynergisTek is an ally that organizations can turn to for guidance as they build resilience into their security programs."

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek ( www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek, Inc.. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "would," "could," "intends," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company's vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company's ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company's ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company's ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the virus, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005343/en/

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

General Dynamics Awarded $50M EPA Contract for IT Services in Support of Energy Star

General Dynamics‘ information technology business has secured a $50 million contract for information technology services in support of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s execution of Energy Star, a government-led energy efficiency program. The contract continues General Dynamics’ delivery of software engineering, infrastructure maintenance, website development and other IT services to EPA...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CynergisTek Reports Healthcare Data Security Is A Patient Safety Issue

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces an increase in both new multiple client deals and renewals with nationally recognized health systems for cyber resilience strategic services including an expanded multi-year Resilience Partner Program and Virtual CISO services.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

PenFed Credit Union Receives Gramercy Institute's '2021 Financial Content Marketing Award' In Consumer Lending Category

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced it was selected for a 2021 Financial Content Marketing Award by the Gramercy Institute for a seven-part downloadable eBook for homebuyers entitled " From Curious to Closing - 7 Steps to Home Ownership." The eBook provides practical guidance and tools to aid prospective homebuyers as they navigate the buying and loan application process.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Credit Unions#Federal Credit Union#Nyse American#Ctek#Cybersecurity#Ncua
martechseries.com

Posh and Glia Help Modernize Member Service for Seven More Credit Unions

Credit unions take a digital-first approach to member service, leveraging a strategic blend of AI and humans. Posh Technologies, a Conversational AI company, and Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, are helping seven additional credit unions deliver a more frictionless, convenient member experience, creating better member service for a digital-first world.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CynergisTek Experiences Growth In Technical Testing And Certification Services

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, reports a surge in multiple contracts for technical testing and certification services under their Redspin and Backbone Consulting divisions for clients across various industries including healthcare, technology, and the financial sector.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jacobs Bags General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has won seven awards on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. The multiple-award IDIQ contract has no defined ceiling value but is anticipated to have a multi-billion-dollar budget over its potential 10-year ordering period. The ASTRO program, sponsored by the Department of Defense,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Coinrule, a Provider of Automated Digital Asset Trading Services, Secures $2.2M via Seed Round

Fintech firm Coinrule, which offers individual and retail crypto investors an automated digital currency trading platform for their assets, reveals that it has completed a $2.2 million seed round. As mentioned in the announcement, several technology company founders and investors took part in the firm’s investment round including Fitbit founder...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Kratos Receives $3.2 Million Contract Award For Next Generation Small Engine Development For National Security Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) Business has recently received an approximate $3.2 million contract award for the development of a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program. KTT is currently under contract and in development for several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas, including unmanned aerial drone systems, cruise missiles, powered munitions and other platforms and systems. Work under this recent contract award will be performed at a secure Kratos technical, engineering and development facility. Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information is being provided related to this recent contract award.
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

Crowley Awarded DoD Fuel Storage Services Contract to Support Pacific Military Operations

Jacksonville-based maritime company Crowley Maritime Corporation has been awarded a multi-year contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency-Energy to provide fuel management and storage services for Pacific military operations. The contract was awarded to Crowley Solutions, the government services business unit of Crowley Maritime Corporation. The Defense Logistics Agency is...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

IBM Wins $138M Army Contract to Provide IT Services Support

The U.S. Army has awarded a five-year, $138.4 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to IBM for the delivery of information technology services in support of the military’s technology service provider. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company will deploy IT services on behalf of the Army’s Product Director Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise System and...
BETHESDA, MD
The Press

BART Awards ICF $30 Million Environmental Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) recently awarded leading global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new contract with a ceiling of $30 million to provide environmental services to support a major infrastructure expansion to its passenger rail network.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Rapiscan® Systems And Metrohm Team To Provide Raman Spectrometers To The Security Market

SALFORDS, England, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan Systems Inc., ("Rapiscan") a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., and Metrohm USA ("Metrohm") announced today that they have entered into an agreement to have Rapiscan distribute Metrohm handheld Raman spectrometer products globally through Rapiscan's Instruments Business Unit. The MIRA and the TacticID® products use Raman spectroscopy technology to determine the chemical composition of unknown materials for defense, security, customs, and forensics applications. Metrohm's products use patented technologies to make measurements easier, faster, and more accurate.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Positive Facilities or Ejabiah in Saudi Arabia Awards Core Banking System Contract to Islamic Software Provider Path Solutions

Ejabiah will be providing a unique 0% interest financing product, which is somewhat similar to Qard Hassan or a benevolent loan. As mentioned in the announcement, Ejabiah will come with the strategy to further expand the use of digital financial services at affordable costs in the Kingdom and will also allows SMEs to access cost-effective financing services.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

AECOM Bags Contract From NASA To Provide Architecture, Engineering Services

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected AECOM (NYSE: ACM) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of the Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The five-year IDIQ multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million. AECOM's work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernization,...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

KBR Inks Contract to Provide Advisory Services to OCI in Texas

KBR, Inc. KBR secured a contract to provide supervising and consulting services to OCI Beaumont’s ammonia-methanol plant in Beaumont, TX, for three years. With the help of KBR INSITE® — a cloud-based remote plant monitoring service within its digital sustainability suite — KBR will utilize its deep domain expertise and help OCI diagnose operational problems. As per this three-year contract, KBR will also be responsible for understanding the basic causes of the problems and suggest the best remedial action to stop unplanned shutdowns and unwarranted leakages.
BUSINESS
natlawreview.com

CFPB Alleges that Service Provider Helped Credit-Repair Businesses Charge Illegal Fees

On September 20, the CFPB filed a lawsuit in federal district court against a California-based software company and its owner for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (CFPA) by providing substantial assistance or support to credit-repair businesses that use telemarketing and charge unlawful advance fees to consumers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy