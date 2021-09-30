Global Superstars Back VirtualStaX

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Superstars Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, South African rugby legend Jean de Villiers and music mogul Randy Jackson unite as global ambassadors behind VirtualStaX (aka StaX) - a new digital platform set to revolutionize the global fan economy.

&amp;#160;

"StaX provides the opportunity to not only share, but celebrate our moments, embrace our dreams and support each other. StaX changes the global digital marketplace forever," says Mahomes.

What started as an idea in a small log cabin near four years ago (about three years before NFTs hit the mainstream) has grown to become TheXchange - the pioneering global marketplace behind VirtualStaX.

"It all began when I saw a video of a five-year-old girl completely demolishing a group of ten-year-old boys in a street soccer game somewhere in South America. The clip had three million views. We asked ourselves, 'How can we help her monetize this exposure to fund her journey and achieve her dreams?'" explains founder and CEO, Rudolf Markgraaff.

StaX are blockchain-verified digital trading cards of talented people that can be bought, owned, and traded by supporters and fans through the StaX App. Not only does this apply to that little girl in South America, but every person, every country, and every passion from sport, esport, music, the arts, to entertainment and more.

"I'm very purposeful and intentional with the things I get involved in. I believe in the transcending power that TheXchange can mean for so many young athletes, artists, and young dreamers," said Brees on his involvement.

All of this happens at a time where the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of young athletes allowing them to monetize their name, image and likeness, something previously banned. This gives amateurs a real, meaningful chance of funding their futures.

"This platform provides exposure and the chance to grow, I wish I had this when I was a kid," added Jackson.

"We are driven by philanthropy, a People for People philosophy," continues Markgraaff.

Talent makes money by earning 90% of the gross revenue generated by their initial StaX sale, as well as a fee on all future trades. As their popularity increases, so too does the value of their StaX, and thus their earnings. It allows talent to be backed by people around the globe, rather than relying only on sponsors, crowdfunding or donations.

"Everyone strives to be something or someone one day. TheXchange and VirtualStaX provide opportunities to those that may not have had them before," added De Villiers.

"TheXchange and StaX enables talent at any stage of their career - from rising stars to superstars - to put themselves on the map through a global growing fan base to fund their dreams. It's where tech meets the human spirit," continued Markgraaff.

"Turncoin, VirtualStaX, we're here, we're ready for you baby!" concludes Jackson.

VirtualStax and the StaX app launch late 2021.

For further information and to receive updates, visit www.virtualstax.com and www.turncoin.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDSTdaAM2iQPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638673/TheXchange_All_Star.jpg

For further information or interview requests, please contact: Emma King press@turncoin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superstars-back-virtualstax-301388745.html

SOURCE TheXchange

