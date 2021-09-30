CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroSys Partners With Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo To Launch High-Performance, Embedded AI Platform

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MUNICH and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroSys Electronics announced today its partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to launch its miriac ® AIP-LX2160A embedded platform hosting up to 5 integrated Hailo-8™ AI accelerator modules. The new edge server-grade AI solution enables high-performance and scalable AI inference capabilities at the edge. The new, application-ready AI platform offers industries a high bandwidth and power-efficient solution at the edge, benefiting a wide range of applications in Industry 4.0, automotive, heavy machinery, and more.

Powered by the NXP ® QorIQ ® Layerscape ® LX2160A high-throughput processor technology, the miriac ® AIP-LX2160A can integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8™ AI accelerators and offers best-in-class processing performance and deep learning capabilities of up to 130 tera-operations per second (TOPS). The combined solution delivers exceptional AI computing performance across multiple standard NN benchmarks, including over 6000 Frames Per Second (FPS) on Resnet-50, over 5000 FPS on Mobilenet-V1 SSD and close to 1000 FPS on YOLOv5m.

Awarded the " Best AI and Vision Processor 2021" by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance™, the automotive grade Hailo-8™ outperforms other available AI processors for edge computing with up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W. The embedded platform, combining the Hailo-8™ AI processor with MicroSys's Arm ® Cortex ® NXP ® Layerscape ® platforms, give customers the benefit of highly efficient AI implemented into their connected edge appliances for situational awareness and predictive maintenance analytics.

"Our strategic partnership with Hailo is an important milestone, helping our customers reap the enormous benefits of AI and neural networks," said Ina Sophia Schindler, Managing Director at MicroSys Electronics. "Hailo's AI processor allows edge devices to run full-scale deep learning applications more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably while significantly lowering costs. In combination with our NXP processor-based platforms, our customers get one of the most powerful AI solutions that can be developed for edge applications."

Typical markets for this new application-ready bundle include low-power IIoT and Industry 4.0 edge servers for predictive maintenance, collaborative robotics, video surveillance servers in infrastructures with distributed cameras, communication servers for autonomous vehicles in logistics and agriculture, and heavy equipment for construction, as well as edge servers in trains where multiple GigE Vision camera streams are analyzed with AI for increased safety and security.

"We are excited to partner with MicroSys, a world-leader in embedded systems," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "This collaboration strengthens our position in the edge computing sector, enabling us to further address the rapidly growing market seeking embedded edge platforms with robust AI capabilities. We look forward to continuing to work with MicroSys to bring unmatched edge processing solutions to a broad range of automotive and industrial automation applications."

The new application-ready AI starter kit comes replete with everything necessary for evaluation and development, including a carrier board, cable set and cooling solution. Developers will also have access to MicroSys's comprehensive AI toolchain and developer tools offered in Hailo's developer zone. For more information about the miriac ®-AIP-LX2160A, please visit: miriac®-AIP-LX2160A product page

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai/

About MicroSys Electronics

MicroSys Electronics has been designing and developing embedded system solutions since 1975, is an NXP ® Gold Partner and widely integrates NXP ®'s S32 Automotive, Layerscape ® and QorIQ ® processor technology. Designs based on System-on-Modules (SoMs) are the strengths of this German company, with the portfolio ranging from application-ready SoMs and customer-specific carrier board designs to fully integrated systems. Application areas for these extremely rugged designs with long-term availability are primarily found in markets where safety standards analog to IEC 61508 are required, such as railway technology (EN 50155), aviation (DO-160), and mobile machinery (ISO 13849), as well as manufacturing robots (ISO 10218), control systems (IEC 62061), and drive systems (IEC 61800-5-2). Further application areas can be found in medical technology (60601), and in critical infrastructures, like the nuclear sector (IEC 61513) or the process industry (IEC 61511). MicroSys works closely with its customers in all these industries to ensure that the specific applicable standards are fully met. For more information, visit https://microsys.de/

Reader contact:MicroSys Electronics GmbH Ina Sophia Schindler, Managing Director

Mühlweg 1 82054 Sauerlach Germany

Tel: +49 (8104) 801-0Fax: +49 (8104) 801-110 Web: http://www.microsys.deEmail: info@microsys.de

Press contact:SAMS NetworkSales And Management Services Michael Hennen

Zechenstr. 2952146 Würselen Germany

Tel: +49 (2405) 4526720Email: info@sams-network.com

Hailo media contact: Garrett KrivicichHeadline Media garrett@headline.media +1 786 233 7684

miriac ® is an internationally registered trademark of MicroSys Electronics GmbH

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638986/miriac_AIP_LX2160A.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsys-partners-with-leading-ai-chipmaker-hailo-to-launch-high-performance-embedded-ai-platform-301388723.html

SOURCE Hailo

