OTC Markets Group Welcomes IQSTEL Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST), a company offering telecommunication, technology, blockchain, proprietary EV motorcycles and fintech services for global markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. iQSTEL Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

iQSTEL Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IQST." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Leandro Iglesias CEO of iQSTEL Inc. commented: "iQSTEL is pleased to be included among the caliber and quality of public companies quoted on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Graduating from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX is an important milestone for iQSTEL that demonstrates management's commitment to executing on the company's business plan and achieving stated goals and objectives. iQSTEL's graduation to the OTCQX Market is in larger part, a reflection of the company's ongoing shareholder support, all working at iQSTEL are grateful to our shareholdes."

About iQSTEL Inc.iQSTEL Inc ( www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

