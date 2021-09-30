EnviroGold Global Advances Towards OTCQB Listing And Provides 2021 Operational Highlights

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold Global" or the " Company") ( CSE: NVRO), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce it has commenced the process for obtaining a cross-listing on the OTCQB and present 2021 year to date operational highlights.

EnviroGold Global has filed Form 211 with FINRA and is advancing towards achieving all requirements to obtain an OTCQB listing in 4Q21. The Company believes the achievement of an OTCQB listing will advance its objectives of strengthening, growing and diversifying its shareholder base. The Company continues to maintain its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: YGK.F).

Other 2021 Operational Highlights Include:

Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, paving the way for accelerated organic and acquisition related growth

on the paving the way for accelerated organic and acquisition related growth Commenced site operations on the Buchan's River Delta Rehabilitation Project , advancing the Company's environmental and economic objectives

site operations on the Buchan's River Delta Rehabilitation Project advancing the Company's environmental and economic objectives Appointed Dr. Mark Thorpe , the current Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council, as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of EnviroGold Global

Dr. Mark Thorpe the current Chairman of the Board of the as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of EnviroGold Global Appointed Philipa Varris , One of Women in Mining UK's Top 100, to the Board of Directors

Philipa Varris One of Women in Mining UK's Top 100, to the Board of Directors Inaugurated its Strategic and Technical Advisory Committee , significantly enhancing the Company's access to knowledge, perspective and expertise in mission critical domains

Also in 2021, the Company announced it was considering a potential acquisition of equipment and intellectual property assets owned by Hydrus Technology Holdings Pty Ltd ("HTX"). The Company has concluded its due diligence and concluded it will not be proceeding with the acquisition.

Commenting on the Company's 2021 year to date achievements, EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said "We are very proud of the hard work our team has delivered, that successfully positions our Company to execute its strategic plan and position it for the next level of strategic growth. We are confident in our ability to continue to drive accelerated growth and achieve our strategic objectives and will continue to build on this momentum for the remainder or 2021, 2022 and beyond as we improve our shared ecosystem, produce metals without mining and accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy."

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is a Clean Technology company creating shareholder value while establishing ESG market leadership by remediating mine and industrial waste, while reclaiming high-value commodities. The Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US $1Trillion in valuable commodities residing in target waste streams globally.

Further Information

