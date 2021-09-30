CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EnviroGold Global Advances Towards OTCQB Listing And Provides 2021 Operational Highlights

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold Global" or the " Company") ( CSE: NVRO), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce it has commenced the process for obtaining a cross-listing on the OTCQB and present 2021 year to date operational highlights.

EnviroGold Global has filed Form 211 with FINRA and is advancing towards achieving all requirements to obtain an OTCQB listing in 4Q21. The Company believes the achievement of an OTCQB listing will advance its objectives of strengthening, growing and diversifying its shareholder base. The Company continues to maintain its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: YGK.F).

Other 2021 Operational Highlights Include:

  • Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, paving the way for accelerated organic and acquisition related growth
  • Commenced site operations on the Buchan's River Delta Rehabilitation Project , advancing the Company's environmental and economic objectives
  • Appointed Dr. Mark Thorpe , the current Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council, as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of EnviroGold Global
  • Appointed Philipa Varris , One of Women in Mining UK's Top 100, to the Board of Directors
  • Inaugurated its Strategic and Technical Advisory Committee , significantly enhancing the Company's access to knowledge, perspective and expertise in mission critical domains

Also in 2021, the Company announced it was considering a potential acquisition of equipment and intellectual property assets owned by Hydrus Technology Holdings Pty Ltd ("HTX"). The Company has concluded its due diligence and concluded it will not be proceeding with the acquisition.

Commenting on the Company's 2021 year to date achievements, EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said "We are very proud of the hard work our team has delivered, that successfully positions our Company to execute its strategic plan and position it for the next level of strategic growth. We are confident in our ability to continue to drive accelerated growth and achieve our strategic objectives and will continue to build on this momentum for the remainder or 2021, 2022 and beyond as we improve our shared ecosystem, produce metals without mining and accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy."

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is a Clean Technology company creating shareholder value while establishing ESG market leadership by remediating mine and industrial waste, while reclaiming high-value commodities. The Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US $1Trillion in valuable commodities residing in target waste streams globally.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe EnviroGold Global Limited Telephone: +1 416 777 6720 Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA Investor Relations Contact Telephone: +1 416 669 1001 Email: JRobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected terms of the Buchans Project and its completion, the Company's working relationship with the owner(s) of the Buchans tailings, the economic viability of the Buchans Project and statements regarding any residual precious metals as a by-product of the remediation, the Company's expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company's ability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company's potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

