CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Boston College HC Jeff Hafley Says Clemson Offense Just 'Inches Away'

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxAoX_0cCiInTi00

Even without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, head coach Jeff Hafley has his Boston College team off to an unbeaten start.

Jurkovec was injured in the Eagles (4-0) Week 2 win over UMass and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. However, backup Dennis Grosel has stepped up, filling in admirably, which included helping guide the team to a 41-34 overtime win on the road last week against Missouri.

The competition is about to get a little stiffer for Hafley and Boston College this week, though. The Eagles visit Death Valley for a Homecoming matchup with No. 25 Clemson (2-2, 1-1), in what will be the ACC opener for Hafley's squad.

"They have a good football team," Hafley told the media earlier this week. "I know right now the record is not what everyone is used to seeing at Clemson, but just turn on the tape and watch them, at least from a defensive standpoint. Watching their offense, guys they're just like inches away. Five (D.J. Uiagalelei) is throwing passes that, gosh, they're just missing. They just dropped them or the back just missed the cutback. I respect the scheme, I respect the players and this will be a big test in a hostile environment. I'm pretty sure we're going to get their best on Saturday night. We got our work cut out for us."

Boston College came very close to pulling off a major upset in Clemson last season. The Eagles took an 18-point lead into halftime, only to see freshman D.J. Uiagalelei lead the Tigers back to a 34-28 win in his first career start. It was the largest comeback at home in school history.

Despite being so close to pulling off the feat one season ago, Hafley has warned his team to not put too much emphasis on any one game. Not even against this Clemson team, who they played so close last time out.

"I think you need to win every game," Hafley said. "I approach this game like I have every single game I've been here. It all starts with preparation. We need to do our best and if we prepare any differently for this game than we did for the last game, then I failed last game, so that's the way I look at the routine."

With his team coming off such a big win over SEC foe Missouri last weekend, Hafley is also mindful of his team's ability to stay focused on the task at hand.

"I think the win was important," Hafley said. "I think it was important for BC, I think it was important for our football program. Now, it's my job, I mean, that's over. It's done. It doesn't mean anything. Put it behind you and let's go back to work."

"Let's learn from the mistakes that we made because if you really watch that film closely and you're honest with the players and they're honest with themselves, there's a lot to correct. Whether you win or lose, that's always the case and I think we're mature enough to see that and I think we're mature enough to move on and realize that game's over and now we have a big one ahead."

Hafley insists that being able to once again compete with Clemson comes down to his team's ability to learn from past mistakes. His players know they had the Tigers on the ropes last year, and that if they want to finish the job this time around, they will have to be better than they were a season ago.

"It's everything because it's the same staff vs. the same staff and there are mistakes we made in that game, that if we don't fix I'm sure they'll exploit," Hafley said. "We'll watch it hard and clean it up. Clearly, we need to play better than we did last year. We were up and we lost. We blew a big lead, so we need to play better than last year or we won't win. There are certain situations we need to play way better in. We need to coach better and play better, so we look closely at that and all the games they've played this year, so that's definitely one we have watched."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Missouri State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
247Sports

Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz talks Boston College

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday and fielded questions about his team's upcoming road trip to Massachusetts to take on Jeff Hafley's Boston College squad. Drinkwitz and Hafley both have their respective programs on the up and coming. Drinkwitz led Missouri to a 5-5 record...
MISSOURI STATE
Boston Globe

Beating Clemson on the road would be a signature win for Boston College football

As he left Tuesday’s practice, which featured Guns N’ Roses and Pearl Jam blaring from the speakers, Jeff Hafley’s ears were still ringing. “I feel like I was at a concert,” Boston College’s football coach said. “My head’s spinning.”. Hafley knows there’s nothing the Eagles can do to truly simulate...
BOSTON, MA
National football post

Boston College, No. 25 Clemson experiencing role reversal

In what would appear to be a complete role reversal, a struggling Clemson football team faces an undefeated Boston College team Saturday at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC), who have slipped to No. 25, are coming off a 27-21 double-overtime loss at N.C. State on Saturday that marked the first time Clemson has suffered two regular-season defeats since 2014.
CLEMSON, SC
USA Today

USC coach candidate Jeff Hafley faces Dabo Swinney and Clemson

As the USC head coaching search slowly unfolds — don’t expect anything before Thanksgiving week at the earliest — we get to sit back and watch games around the country, assessing whether various coaches have what it takes to lead the Trojans. We noted that Luke Fickell and Cincinnati face...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hafley
shakinthesouthland.com

Boston College at Clemson Football Preview: Q&A with BC Interruption

Times are tough in upstate South Carolina, with the Clemson Tigers effectively eliminated from College Football Playoff contention for the first time since 2014. The Tigers’ offense has been brutal to watch, but there is a lot of season left with plenty still to play for, and if nothing else, it’s an opportunity to watch this team learn and grow.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Boston College Football: 5 questions heading into Week 5 vs. Clemson

Boston College capped its non-conference schedule with a thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Missouri and a perfect 4-0 record. Now, it's time for the beast that is conference play. Boston College kicks off its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a trip to Death Valley to take on No. 25 Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Eagles#Umass#Acc#Tigers
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
561
Followers
701
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy