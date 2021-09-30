CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Executive Director Appointment

Synairgen plc ('Synairgen' or the 'Company')

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Southampton, UK - 30 September 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the drug discovery, development and commercialisation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodora Harold as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

Theodora has over 20 years' experience in the biotech sector and is currently CEO of Crescendo Biologics Ltd. She was previously part of the founding management teams of both PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd and Mission Therapeutics Ltd. Theodora has previous non-executive director experience at Chronos Therapeutics Ltd.

Theodora is also a Chartered Accountant having qualified at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Simon Shaw, Chair of Synairgen, commented: " I am delighted to have Theodora joining the Board at this pivotal transition point for Synairgen. Her breadth and depth of experience brings a welcome new perspective to the Board and her expertise in the life sciences and biotech industries will be of great value to Synairgen particularly as we move into a new phase of rapid change with our Phase III trial for SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) nearing completion ."

Theodora Harold , newly appointed Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee added: " Building on the ground-breaking work of Professor Sir Stephen Holgate and his team at University of Southampton, Synairgen is at an important stage in its growth as it looks to expand access of th is innovative inhaled interferon beta treatment to patients , particularly t hose severely ill with COVID-19 . This is an exciting time to join the Synairgen team, and I look forward to working with Simon and the Board in pursuing a successful future for the Company."

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Ms Harold are as follows:

Ms Theodora Caroline Harold, aged 47, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:

  • Crescendo Biologics Limited

Past directorships and/or partnerships :

  • Chronos Therapeutics Ltd
  • Dreadnought Ltd
  • Cambridge Consultancy Services Ltd
  • Orlixus Ltd

Ms Harold holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information on Ms Harold required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Synairgen plcRichard Marsden, Chief Executive OfficerJohn Ward, Chief Financial OfficerBrooke Clarke, Head of CommunicationsTel: + 44 (0) 23 8051 2800

finnCap (NOMAD and Joint Broker)Geoff Nash, Kate Bannatyne, Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance)Alice Lane, Sunil de Silva (ECM)Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Duncan MonteithTel: + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Consilium Strategic Communications ( UK Financial Media and Investor Relations)Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Carina Jurs synairgen@consilium-comms.comTel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

MKC Strategies, LLC (US Media Relations)Mary ConwayMConway@MKCStrategies.com Tel: +1 516 606 6545

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a UK-based respiratory company focused on drug discovery, development and commercialisation. The Company's primary focus is developing SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) for the treatment of COVID-19 as potentially the first host-targeted broad-spectrum antiviral treatment delivered directly into the lungs. Granted Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed an Urgent Public Health study by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Synairgen's Phase III clinical programme is currently evaluating nebulised SNG001 in patients across 17 countries. In a Phase II trial in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, SNG001 demonstrated a greater than twofold chance of recovery to 'no limitation of activities' versus placebo.

Founded by University of Southampton Professors Sir Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic in 2003, Synairgen is quoted on AIM (LSE: SNG). For more information about Synairgen, please see www.synairgen.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
