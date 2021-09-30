CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AlleyCorp Launches $100M Healthcare Venture Fund

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlleyCorp , the NYC firm dedicated to founding, funding, and building transformative companies across industries today announced the launch of the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund and incubator dedicated to healthcare. This fund builds on AlleyCorp's momentum in digital health and responds to the growing need and opportunity, made all the more urgent by the pandemic, to enable higher-quality, lower-cost healthcare for all.

The AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund will continue AlleyCorp's pioneering approach of both founding companies and funding existing startups. The fund will deploy $100M in early-stage capital for incubations and investments over the next few years with a focus on NYC-based digital health startups. AlleyCorp also will strategically partner with companies across the country in healthcare subsectors like biotech and diagnostics. AlleyCorp's unique flexibility to create new companies and support existing ones is possible because the firm operates without any outside limited partners.

AlleyCorp has amassed deep expertise in tech services, ecommerce, and media since its inception in 2007. With this expertise, AlleyCorp has founded several of New York's most successful technology companies, including MongoDB, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider, and Zola. Recently, the AlleyCorp team has served as co-founder or first investor of 20 healthcare startups that have already gone on to raise around $500M in funding, including Nomad Health, Vori Health, Pearl Health, and Memora Health.

"This past year highlighted that there are so many parts of the healthcare system still to be improved with technology. AlleyCorp has had tremendous success to date in healthcare, and we feel compelled now to do even more," said AlleyCorp founder and longtime entrepreneur Kevin Ryan. "We are proud to take on this work from New York City, which has emerged as the world's leading digital health hub."

Chaired by Ryan, the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund is physician-led with Brenton Fargnoli, M.D., serving as Managing Partner and Jeff De Flavio, M.D., as Partner & Entrepreneur-In-Residence. The team also includes medical students Omar Njie and Sherman Leung, as well as Jane Suh, formerly of Andreessen Horowitz. In addition to patient care, this team has founded or been early operators at leading digital health startups such as Flatiron Health, Nomad Health, Groups Recover Together, CityBlock Health, Clover Health, and PatientPing.

"Since my time at Flatiron Health, it has repeatedly stood out to me how melding the clinical perspective together with tech is both the great challenge and opportunity for healthcare technology startups," said Fargnoli. "We are taking this core issue head-on with AlleyCorp's longstanding tech expertise and the dedicated healthcare team we've assembled. Ultimately, we tie everything we do back to the patient and practitioner experience."

While AlleyCorp is industry-agnostic, it also has a dedicated Robotics Fund and Canada-focused fund in addition to Healthcare.

About AlleyCorp:Founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, AlleyCorp is a New York-based $500M+ evergreen venture fund that founds and invests in companies in New York and across the globe. AlleyCorp's work stretches across three principal categories: first, founding companies (having founded MongoDB, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider, Zola, Nomad Health, and many more); second, as an early-stage investor in technology companies (across pre-seed, seed, and series A); and third, as a limited partner and fund-of-funds (investing in 30+ top funds globally). For more information, please visit www.alleycorp.com .

Contacts AlleyCorp Susannah Shipton 212-741-8242 susannah@alleycorp.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alleycorp-launches-100m-healthcare-venture-fund-301388242.html

SOURCE AlleyCorp

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Evergreen Club Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding From RPG Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Evergreen Club, a digital platform for older adults, recently announced to have secured undisclosed seed funding from RPG Ventures, the venture-capital arm of the Indian industrial conglomerate RPG Group. The funds will help the age-tech venture to scale its operations...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sure raises $100M at a $550M valuation to help companies launch insurance products with its ‘flexible’ APIs

New York-based Declaration Partners and European growth investor Kinnevik co-led the financing, which also included participation from WndrCo and existing backers W. R. Berkley and Menlo Ventures. The round brings the Santa Monica-based startup’s total raised to $123.1 million since its 2015 inception. Sure launched its first (enterprise SaaS) product...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Nvidia joins $100M funding round for MLOps startup Domino Data Lab

Artificial intelligence startup Domino Data Lab Inc. today disclosed that it has nabbed a $100 million investment from Great Hill Partners, Nvidia Corp. and existing backers. San Francisco-based Domino Data Labs said that it will work more closely with Nvidia following the funding round. The companies will team up to integrate more of their products with another and expand joint sales activities.
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

The Mill to launch second investment fund

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Bloomington-based business accelerator The Mill says it is launching a second investment fund for early-stage startups, thanks in part to a new federal award. The organization says it has received a nearly $400,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The Mill says the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Capital Fund#Healthcare System#Healthcare Technology#Nyc#Incubations#Mongodb#Business Insider#Nomad Health#Pearl Health#Memora Health
TheStreet

AutoLeap Announces $18 Million Series A Funding Led By Bain Capital Ventures

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AutoLeap, an auto repair software company serving the automotive repair industry, has raised $18 million in a Series A round. The funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with repeat participation from Threshold Ventures, which led AutoLeap's $5 million Seed round in September 2020. The funding will be used to accelerate impact for auto repair shops as AutoLeap continues investing in product enhancements, customer experience, and attracting top-tier talent from around the world.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Identity decision platform Alloy adds $100M to its funding pool

Identity-decisioning platform Alloy announced today that it received $100 million in funding to boost its valuation to unicorn status, $1.35 billion. Lightspeed Venture Partners’ Justin Overdorff led the round with participation from existing investors Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to over $150 million.
MARKETS
finextra.com

SBI, Sygnum and Azimut launch $75 million digital asset venture fund

SBI Group, Sygnum and Azimut Group have created a $75 million venture capital fund to invest in start-up companies in the digital asset sector. With SBI Ven Capital as the primary fund manager, the fund's investment strategy will primarily focus on Pre-Series A and Series A companies developing blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure, decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions and regulatory technology tools.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
bizwest.com

Funding Friday: Access Venture Partners launches $70M fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers. BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today. We are welcoming nominations to help...
BOULDER, CO
TechCrunch

Kevin Ryan’s AlleyCorp is giving these physicians $100 million to invest in healthcare

Ryan is still at it, investing a $500 million evergreen fund with primarily personal capital through a growing team that also chips into the fund and helps him both fund startups as well as incubate them. Interestingly, despite that Ryan has no background in healthcare, more of those dollars have been moving into healthcare, too. His investment firm, AlleyCorp, has already made 20 healthcare-related bets in recent years. Now, it’s carving out $100 million for a new fund to double down on the sector.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Oregon Venture Fund adds Alline Akintore to management team

Oregon Venture Fund has hired Alline Akintore as a new principal member of its management team. Akintore will lead the fund’s diligence and research as well as help advise startups prior to and after investment, the group said in a news release. Akintore was most recently a venture fellow with...
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Edina's Vensana Capital nets $325 million for second venture fund

Two years after launching with $225 million for its inaugural venture capital fund, Edina's Vensana Capital has secured $325 million in committed capital for a second fund. Kirk Nielsen and Justin Klein, two longtime investors in medical technology, joined to launch the venture capital and growth equity investment firm in 2019. The firm also is operated from the Washington, D.C., metro.
EDINA, MN
MedCity News

Navigating the life science and healthcare funding landscape

Life science and healthcare companies have many avenues available to raise capital at various stages, each with its own benefits and considerations. Savvy founders and startup leaders should understand which asset class can offer the best opportunity to advance and support their company’s success. Across all sectors – therapeutics, diagnostics, tools, medical devices and digital health – the approach you take today to create your syndicate of investors will impact all future funding rounds.
SCIENCE
CoinDesk

Ripple Launches $250M NFT Fund

Ripple is launching a $250 million fund focused on exploring new use cases on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The fund, unveiled Wednesday as part of Ripple’s XRPL developer summit, will aim to foster innovation in tokenization with a focus on NFTs. Creators, brands and marketplaces will...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Chicago's Energize Ventures raises $330M fund

A Chicago venture firm that invests in sustainable energy businesses has reloaded with a new fund to invest in more startups. Energize Ventures, founded five years ago, announced Wednesday that raised it $330 million for its second flagship fund. Its first fund, totaling $165 million, closed in 2018. Energize invested...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

VC firm Energize Ventures raises $330M to fund climate change action

The digital tech-focused VC and asset finance firm Energize Ventures just announced the closing of its second fund at $330 million. State of play: It's focused on "scaling and commercializing cutting-edge technologies and software across renewable energy, mobility, cybersecurity, battery storage, critical infrastructure and climate resiliency," the firm said. Driving...
ADVOCACY
pymnts

InsurTech Cover Genius Nails AUD $100M Series C Funding Round

InsurTech startup Cover Genius raised AUD $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Sompo Holdings with participation from G Squared and other existing investors, the company said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Sept. 28). The fresh infusion of capital is being earmarked for...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Gurugram-based Easy to Pitch Raises Funding From Venture Catalysts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Easy to Pitch—the one-stop pitching solution for a startup to become investor-ready—on Monday announced to have raised undisclosed funding from integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. Venture Catalysts led the pre-seed round along with JPIN Venture Catalysts UK. Besides raising funds, the company will also be an integrated part of the Venture Catalyst Group for their global expansion plans to meet the needs of the startups to become fundable with technology.
BUSINESS
bizneworleans.com

Acadian Capital Ventures Announces Funding for Cultural NFT Marketplace

LAFAYETTE — Acadian Capital Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm, is investing in Iconic Moments, an NFT marketplace exclusively for museums and cultural institutions around the world. Acadian Capital Ventures joined VentureSouth, Cultivation Capital, Techstars, and Red Stick Angels as investors in the Iconic Moments seed funding round. Iconic Moments...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crowdfundinsider.com

Switzerland based Digital Identity Firm fidentity Acquires Funding from Spicehaus Venture Fund

Spicehaus says they are pleased to confirm the 10th investment of the Spicehaus Swiss Venture Fund. Fidentity offers automatic online identification of customers (KYC). The software can automatically match a live image or “selfie” with “the corresponding identification document.” Unlike other solutions in the market, no call center agent is needed and no app needs to be installed. Fidentity already has existing clients like AMAG Leasing, Valiant and Zuger Kantonalbank.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy