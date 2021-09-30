OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mind Cure Health Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR; OTCQX: MCURF) a life sciences company focused on developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Mind Cure Health Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

Mind Cure Health Inc. ("MINDCURE") begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MCURF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX is an important milestone for MINDCURE, validating the outstanding efforts of our entire team to build a leading psychedelics company and to drive value for patients, therapists, clinics and shareholders," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & Chief Executive Officer of MINDCURE.

About Mind Cure Health Inc. MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

