Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ( "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • A panel at the Cowen Annual MedTools Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • A fireside chat and 1x1 meetings at the Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Further details, webcast links, and replays of the presentations, if recorded, will be available on the company 's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of the business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ( "Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo 's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo 's current report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 20, 2021 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@ginkgobioworks.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: investors@ginkgobioworks.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-upcoming-conferences-301388657.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

