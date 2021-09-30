CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Aramark Announced A New Commitment To Increasing Local Seafood Sourcing In New England, Through A Partnership With The Gulf Of Maine Research Institute (GMRI). (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

To coincide with the start of National Seafood Month (October), Aramark (ARMK) - Get Aramark Report a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services, today announced a new commitment to increasing local seafood sourcing in New England, through a partnership with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005024/en/

Aramark announced a new commitment to increasing local seafood sourcing in New England, through a partnership with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI). (Photo: Business Wire)

Guided by its Sustainable Seafood Policy, Aramark strives to buy seafood from sources, whether fished or farmed, that maintain healthy marine life and ecosystems, and respect seafood workers and communities throughout the supply chain. All of Aramark's Higher Education, Healthcare, and Business Dining accounts in New England will pursue the following goals over three years:

  • One hundred percent of fresh and frozen whitefish purchases, by volume, will be caught/grown and processed in the New England region.
  • At least 75% of all whitefish species purchased will be verified Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested species. Whitefish species that are part of this commitment: American plaice, Atlantic pollock, Atlantic spiny dogfish, haddock (Georges Bank/Gulf of Maine), monkfish, redfish, white hake, whiting (silver hake), winter skate.
  • All whitefish products/species will continue to meet Aramark's Sustainable Seafood Policy of Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program green or yellow rated products, or eco-certified products recommended by Seafood Watch.
  • Aramark will require its primary suppliers in New England for Higher Education, Healthcare, and Business Dining accounts to participate as licensed dealers with the Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested program.

The company will also report detailed progress on whitefish purchasing annually to GMRI, including sales volume for all New England accounts in those sectors.

"Fishing communities across New England work hard to harvest seafood responsibly from our waters, and when a company like Aramark makes a commitment to purchasing fish locally, it has an important impact by giving local seafood a leg up in a very global marketplace," said Kyle Foley of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

"By prioritizing whitefish species that are verified Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested species, the whitefish Aramark serves in New England is traceable to fishing communities in the Gulf of Maine region, and has been verified to meet important criteria around responsible harvest," said Brisbane Vaillancourt, Regional Vice President, Northeast Region, at Aramark. "Guests choosing seafood with this label are directly supporting local fishermen and promoting a healthy ecosystem."

Aramark's commitment to sustainable seafood is a core part of the company's sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well. , focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Today's commitment builds on Aramark's current practices to reduce emissions, which include efforts to increase responsible sourcing and operate efficiently, minimize food waste and to reduce packaging.

About Aramark

Aramark (ARMK) - Get Aramark Report proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity," the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005024/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON BUSINESS BUZZ: New England Patriots Announce Official Partnership With Wilmington Company

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are three news items from the Wilmington business community for Wednesday, September 29, 2021:. UniFirst Corporation, located at 68 Jonspin Road, recently signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Kraft Sports + Entertainment naming them the Official Uniform Supply Company of the New England Patriots. As part of the agreement, UniFirst will be promoting its brand and business services through a variety of gameday activations, in-stadium signage, and various media inclusions. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Big E overcame challenges to restore a New England tradition (Editorial)

When all was said and done, they did it — and they did it the right way. There were reasons to wonder whether presenting The Big E would be a good idea in 2021, with the coronavirus pandemic still lingering in the fall air. But there was a stronger reason to believe the fair could be brought back safely and successfully, starting with faith in those who operate the massive event, as well as those who attend it.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
TheStreet

Left To Right: Pete Paquette, Operations Manager; Allen Dempsey, WTLN Personality; Tim Robisch, General Manager WTLN/WORL (Photo: Business Wire)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Salem Media Group, Inc. Class A Report announced today that long-time radio personality Allan Dempsey is hanging up the headphones and moving into a new season of his life. After 30 years at Orlando's WTLN (AM 990 - FM 101.5 The WORD), Allan said, "Growing up in the Baltimore area, all I wanted to do was play in my band and to be on the radio. Now after much prayer and contemplation, the time is right to move on. It will give me the opportunity to have more 'one-on-one' deep conversations with God like I used to, and do a bit of traveling around the country."
FACEBOOK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Institute#New England#Gmri#National Seafood Month#Armk#Aramark Report#Higher Education#Healthcare#Business Dining#American
Sourcing Journal

X-Rite, Pantone Offer Color Theory, QC Training Courses Online

The courses will teach color theory and how to measure and communicate color to improve production flow and meet sustainability goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Science seeks ancient plants to save favourite foods

From a bowl of rice to a cup of coffee, experts say the foods we take for granted could become much scarcer unless we can make them resistant to climate change. With his colleagues, he discovered a wild species of coffee in Sierra Leone that is more resistant to climate change than the widely harvested arabica.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
martechseries.com

Dvm360 Welcomes Eleven New Global Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Members

Dvm360, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, has added 11 new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program. The rapidly expanding SAP program consists of organizations committed to providing expert insights and research on animal health, pet care products, real-time updates to regulations for veterinary practices and veterinary medicine news.
PETS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dr. Arthur Edison, Professor Of Genetics And Biochemistry At The University Of Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has received orders for two 1.1 GHz NMR Avance Neo systems from U.S. academic institutions funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). NSF awarded the funds to establish the Network for Advanced NMR (NAN) linking three institutions including the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, the University of Georgia and University of Wisconsin-Madison. NAN is a novel consortium with the goal to establish a distributed network of ultra-high field NMR spectrometers that tackle important and diverse scientific problems and train the next generation of life and materials scientists.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Safeguard Hand Soap And Walgreens Collaborate With Americares To Bring 10 Million Handwashes To Communities In Need (Photo: Business Wire).

Today, Walgreens and Safeguard announced an exciting new collaboration with Americares to launch the Hope is in Your Hands program, which will provide 10 million handwashes to communities and families in need. Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Faraday Future Further Preps And Validates Manufacturing Equipment For Hanford Plant Installation (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled an inside look at an important milestone in the implementation of its manufacturing process for the FF 91. The new video highlights Gonzalez Group preparing and testing equipment for future installation at the FF manufacturing plant in Hanford, CA.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy