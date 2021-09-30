CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iscoe Law Firm Offers High School Essay Scholarship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today announced they will be offering two $1,000 scholarships to allow students the opportunity to showcase their knowledge in a 1,000 word essay. The application deadline is December 31, 2021, and entries can be made at: https://bold.org/scholarships/the-iscoe-law-firm-high-school-essay-scholarship/

To be eligible for this scholarship, entrants must be a High School junior or senior, with an interest in the law and current events. Students will have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge in a 1,000 word essay as they write about the importance of law. Entrants may draw upon any prior knowledge, personal experience, or referenced sources to argue why the law matters.

"The Iscoe Law Firm is passionate about students and their interests regarding law and society," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "We want to do our part in giving back and motivate our future lawyers who will help protect and defend our individual rights and liberties."

The two winners will be announced on January 31, 2022.

About Iscoe LawSince 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, product liability, and more, Gary and his team of attorneys understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Isoce Law fights hard to protect the legal rights of the injured and their families- and hold auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iscoe-law-firm-offers-high-school-essay-scholarship-301388283.html

SOURCE Iscoe Law

primenewsghana.com

Law School SRC gets instant cheque from Asenso-Boakye to support scholarship Fund

Mr. Asenso- Boakye (second right) in a picture with the SRC. Seated to his right is the SRC president, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor. The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye took some executive members of the Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law by surprise when he issued an instant cheque to support a scholarship fund that has been instituted by the student body.
CHARITIES
Madison Daily Leader

Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm

Madison’s newest attorney knew from the time he was in high school he wanted to study the law. John Nelson wasn’t influenced by television dramas like “Law and Order.” He decided what he wanted to do as he watched his family struggle after his great-grandfather died in 2012. “There were...
MADISON, SD
WestfairOnline

ADDITION TO LAW FIRM

Moira F. Petrone has joined Shipman & Goodwin LLP as an associate in the firm’s tax and employee benefits practice group, Stamford office. She will represent individuals and companies in tax planning, mergers and acquisitions, various tax and corporate governance issues affecting tax-exempt organizations, enforcement and collection defense and other federal and state of Connecticut…
STAMFORD, CT
kscbnews.net

Altercations Lead to Increased Law Enforcement at Guymon High School

Guymon High School administrators have been made aware of recent altercations that have taken place in the school and community. GHS administators are currently handling the discipline, however there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the Guymon High School Campus to ensure the safety of all students.
GUYMON, OK
