Innovative Designs Adds New House Wrap Distributor

By GlobeNewswire
 5 days ago

Pittsburgh, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCPK: IVDN) has received a signed distributorship agreement from Construction Component Sales Inc, to represent its Insultex House Wrap. Construction Component Sales, Inc. (CCSI) is an independent sales agency, representing building products manufacturers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. It was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Their services include product marketing, sales support, technical and installation training, and supply chain consulting to all participants in each product's custody chain. They currently have business relationships with the following list of companies: Homasote, Tytan Professional, Backyard Elements, E-Z Gutter Guard, Nichiha, Indital, Sagiper PVC Siding, Wall/Ceiling, Magtech, Therma Wood Technologies, Perma R Products, Getzner Sound Proofing, Cox Contemporary Barn Doors, CMT Orange Tools and Ultra Aluminum Fencing & Railing.

Chris Strong, President of Construction Component Sales, Inc, commented, "We entered into this distributorship agreement because of the amazing technology this product has to offer. Before we decided to represent this product, we introduced it to our key accounts. The response has been extremely positive. The efficiencies of this product compared to other insulation outweighs all the others. This long-term relationship we are entering into with Innovative Design is a great match. We only represent world class companies. We expect Insultex House Wrap to become a top tier product with us very quickly."

Innovative Designs Inc CEO Joseph Riccelli stated, "We are pleased to have brought on Construction Component Sales, Inc as a distributor covering Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They are a highly respected company who have been involved in the building industry since 2004. We look forward to supplying product to their extensive list of companies with whom they do business."

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Joseph Riccelli 412-799-0350 joer@idigear.com

