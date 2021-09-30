Loudoun Second Half Personal Property Tax Deadline Oct. 5

The deadline for payment of the second half personal property tax is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Payments received or postmarked after Oct. 5 will incur a 10% late payment penalty. Additional interest at the rate of 10% per annum will be assessed. In addition to the late payment penalty for personal property taxes, if the taxes remain unpaid for 60 days after the original payment due date, the taxpayer will incur an additional 15% penalty of the total amount due.