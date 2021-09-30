CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Second Half Personal Property Tax Deadline Oct. 5

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for payment of the second half personal property tax is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Payments received or postmarked after Oct. 5 will incur a 10% late payment penalty. Additional interest at the rate of 10% per annum will be assessed. In addition to the late payment penalty for personal property taxes, if the taxes remain unpaid for 60 days after the original payment due date, the taxpayer will incur an additional 15% penalty of the total amount due.

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg, VA
Business
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Loudoun County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
City
Sterling, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devasting as others...
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Business Hours#The Board Of Equalization#P O Box 1000#The Tax Relief Division#Loudoun Gov Taxrelief

Comments / 0

Community Policy