POSaBIT To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will be participating in these upcoming conferences:

A.G.P.'s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference: October 5 , 2021: (1x1's only) https://www.allianceg.com/events/

2021 LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles, CA: October 12, 2021 at 1:00pm PTIn person: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_76871/conference_home.html LD virtual webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York, NY: October 14, 2021 at 9:50am ET https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/

MJBizCon in Las Vegas, NV: October19-22: Booth C2643 https://mjbiz21.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhview/index.cfm?hallID=B

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005155/en/