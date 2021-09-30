CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

AAON Hosts MFG Day Events

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the launch of MFG Day 2021, AAON, Inc. is hosting students from Union High School, Central High School and Webster High School for tours as part of an effort to highlight modern manufacturing—a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities.

MFG Day, an annual national event held in communities across the country, is supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host students, teachers, parents and community members at open houses, plant tours and more to change perceptions of manufacturing and highlight the high-tech and innovative companies that are solving tomorrow's challenges today.

"Today's events, and the larger MFG Day initiative, allows manufacturers to showcase modern manufacturing," said Stephanie Regan, Corporate Citizenship Manager, AAON, Inc. "We hope the students learn more about the diversity of opportunities within the industry, and that these opportunities are available in their own communities."

First held in 2012 by its founder, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, MFG Day is now organized by The Manufacturing Institute—the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. The kick-off events around the country and month-long initiative gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gaps they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. More information on MFG Day is available at www.creatorswanted.org.

About AAONAAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact: Stephanie Regan AAON, Inc.918-688-9796 stephaniec@aaon.com

