In the all-important semi-final of the Sofia Open 2021, World No. 14 Jannik Sinner will play against World No. 37 Filip Krajinovic. Jannik Sinner has started off in an emphatic fashion at the 2021 Sofia Open. He is yet to drop a set in the tournament which suggests how dominant his run has been. Although James Duckworth did stretch him to the tie-breaker in the first set, Sinner eventually ended up winning the contest without much trouble.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO