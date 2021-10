According to an announcement made by the Consell de Govern Balearics, the popular island and nightlife destination of Ibiza will be allowed to reopen its nightclubs soon. However, the White Isle won't exactly resemble its full-fledged glory off the bat. Stipulations of the club reopenings include safety measures such as a requirement for patrons to wear masks on the dancefloor at all times, drinking only when seated, and the presentation of proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to each venue.

