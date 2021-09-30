CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tap List | Comparing Local Oktoberfest Beers

Cover picture for the articleProst! It’s time to raise a toast for Oktoberfest, and beer enthusiast Cassie Niemeyer is back to guide you through what makes a great beer for this festive time of year. The preferred style of Oktoberfest beers have evolved over the years from mainly märzens to festbiers, which are lighter and more drinkable than their predecessors. A good festbier strikes a fine balance of warmth and drinkability, which is nice when enjoying a beer alongside the tasty foods that accompany Oktoberfest.

