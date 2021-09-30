Rumor: Samsung will call its top-end 2022 flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, Not Note 22 Ultra
Even though it’s months away, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ rumors and leaks have started making waves on Twitter and elsewhere. Last week, the first 3D render images of the S22 series, including S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra showed up on the web. In a follow-up report, a leaked picture of the S22 battery revealing its battery capacity, and the battery supplier showed up. Amid all the rumors and talks, there were also rumors claiming Samsung would rename the S22 Ultra to Note 22 Ultra.pocketnow.com
