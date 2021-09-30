Rumor: Samsung will call its top-end 2022 flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, Not Note 22 Ultra

We start today’s deals with some of the best laptops and desktop PCs available in the market. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM and Apple silicon. This means that you can get the Space Gray model for $1,199. Jaime recommends the Silver color option, as it tends to age better, but this option will only get you $49 savings, as it is listed for $1,250. If you opt for the 512GB storage variant, you will also see that the Space Gray model will get you better savings than the Silver model, even though the difference isn’t huge, as you can pick them up for $1,399 and $1,400, respectively.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO