Fire Department Responds When Truck Gets Stuck in Tree

During the past week, the Livingston volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had become entangled with a tree branch, several instances of downed wires, and three downed trees.Truck EntangledOn Wednesday, September 22, firefighters went to the intersection of Shrewsbury Drive and East Mt. Pleasant Avenue after a tractor trailer struck a large tree branch, which then got wedged between the cab and the trailer. The branch was cut away and the truck freed.Truck into WiresThe following day, Thursday, September 23, a garbage truck struck overhead service lines for DeSesa Engineering at 83 Dorsa Avenue. Upon arrival, fire officials found that a wire had fallen to the ground but was not burning. Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) personnel cut the electrical power to the line so the truck could be removed.Trees DownThat same day, Fire Department volunteers assisted at the scene of three trees that had fallen. At 68 West Cedar Street and at 131 East Mt. Pleasant Avenue, trees had come down on residents’ vehicles. At 62 Oakwood Avenue, a tree had fallen into the roadway. Firefighters secured each scene until Department of Public Works (DPW) personnel could remove the trees.Wire SparkingFirefighters went to 51 Hazel Avenue on Friday, September 24, on a report of a wire sparking and falling into a tree near the residence. They secured the scene until Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) personnel could make repairs.Motor Vehicle AccidentFire Department volunteers maintained a stand-by operation at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, September 25, at 670 South Orange Avenue. The collision involved a car and a truck.False AlarmsThe Fire Department’s other seven calls this past week were false alarms.A system malfunction was to blame for a false fire alarm at 191 Laurel Avenue, on Wednesday, September 22.A carbon monoxide (CO) alarm at 24 Carillon Circle was investigated on Friday, September 24. The report was apparently unfounded, as fire officials registered no readings on the Department’s CO meter.A fire alarm on Saturday, September 25, at Newark Academy, 91 South Orange Avenue, was cancelled prior to firefighters’ arrival. That same day, there was also a fire alarm transmission at 85 Chestnut Street, but responding firefighters found nothing amiss.On Sunday, September 26, fire alarm transmissions at 2 Tabor Court and at Eastman Companies, 70 South Orange Avenue, were investigated but determined to be unfounded. A fire alarm at 9 Marberne Terrace was cancelled ...