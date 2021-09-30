Varsity Soccer Team Has 5-2 Start

The Livingston High School boys’ varsity soccer team is off to a 5-2 start. The Lancers kicked off the season by defeating the Millburn Millers, 1-0. Senior Noah Fisher scored in the second half off an assist by junior Andrew Pessoa to give the Lancers the victory. Logan Paredes made five saves in goal for the shutout victory.The team then traveled to West Orange to take on the number tworanked team in the state, Seton Hall Prep School, and came away on the short end of a 2-0 loss. The Lancers played well and held their own, but a goal on a corner kick, along with a penalty kick goal in the second half, doomed the visiting team.Winning StreakThe Lancers then went on a fourgame winning streak, beginning with an away victory over Bloomfield, thanks to two goals by junior Charlie Grossman. Senior Jared Fiske assisted on both goals.Next up, the Lancers hosted Columbia and claimed a 4-1 victory. Charlie Grossman opened the scoring with two goals, while senior Jared Fiske scored his first of the season, and senior Matthew Hoffman connected for his first varsity goal. Noah Fisher, Lucas Chisarick, and Neal Hejib each had an assist on the day. Senior goalie Logan Paredes made three saves and sophomore goalie Jacob Hans made one save as they combined in goal for the victory.West Orange, ranked #14 in the state, then came to town. The Mountaineers were unbeaten at 4-0 and had yet to give up a goal for the year. After a scoreless first half, the Lancers struck for the only goal of the game just three minutes into the second half. Jared Fiske served a ball off a corner kick into the box area which Zach Feldman appeared to have headed into the goal. A West Orange player on the goal line cleared the ball; however, the rebound came right to senior Lucas Chisarick. He fired his first goal of the season into the back of the net, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead and, in the end, the victory.With the victory, the Lancers moved to 4-1 for the season and moved into the state’s top 20 with a ranking of #19. Logan Paredes made several saves in the game including one off a direct kick which proved to be a big save. The defense was also outstanding in the game as senior Krish Malhotra deflected a shot ...