A Community Forum

National Newspaper Week begins this Sunday and running through Saturday, October 9. The annual observance of the service that newspapers and their employees provide to their communities has been in existence since 1940; what is printed within the pages of newspapers has certainly changed since then, but the importance of the medium has not. And here at the West Essex Tribune we are proud to be one of the only remaining independent newspapers in the state, bringing our community the stories that matter to them.Newspapers look a lot different than they did eight decades ago (and longer for us, as we have been around for 92 years and counting!), but we’re still here, and proud of it. For over nine decades, the Tribune has been tailored to our town, emphasizing the things that affect us most directly and keeping track of what is going on in the township so that our readers don’t have to.Those who stick solely to their social media feeds for news aren’t getting the same news as their neighbors. Everyone’s social media feeds are different, and sadly not every “fact” is the same. This is why (particularly in the midst of an ongoing pandemic) it is more valuable than ever to have a source of news that checks its facts and makes sure you don’t miss information that would otherwise not come across your screens.The theme of this year’s National Newspaper Week, “Community Forum,” highlights something that we here at the Tribune feel that we excel at – connecting with our readers. Those who pick up the paper each week are our neighbors, we are thrilled to highlight their accomplishments and eagerly share their concerns because they truly matter to us. Anyone who has stopped by the Tribune office with an engagement announcement or letter to the editor can attest to our enthusiasm for giving a voice to their stories.It is special to be part of a town that not only values community news, but continues to do so in print. The Tribune is available in both print and online editions, but in an era when the majority of most newspapers’ circulation comes from the internet, this township still appreciates physical copies of the paper. It warms our hearts to know that so many people wake up each Thursday morning and pick up a physical copy of the Tribune. We value the tactile feeling of holding ...