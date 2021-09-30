Multiple Arrests Made Related to Stolen Vehicles

Several follow-up investigations by Livingston detectives led to criminal charges relating to vehicles that were stolen earlier this year.On July 17, an Elmwood Drive resident reported that their Mercedes had been burglarized and phone chargers were stolen.Detective Michael Spano processed the car and located several fingerprints. A fingerprint comparison led to the identification of a 17-year-old male from Newark. The same male had been arrested in Livingston for car burglary in 2020. The teen was charged on juvenile complaints with burglary and theft.On August 17, Livingston Police took reports of car burglaries on Wynnewood Road and Stratford Drive. Video from the Wynnewood Road incident shows the suspect arrived in a BMW that had been stolen from Verona. The suspect entered the victim’s Audi in an attempt to steal it.Detective Carl McNamara processed the Audi and located fingerprints. A comparison identified a 17-year-old male from East Orange as the suspect. The male was charged on a juvenile complaint with burglary, conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit theft.Video from Stratford Drive showed the suspect arriving in a white Jaguar that had been stolen from East Brunswick. The suspect entered a BMW and attempted to steal it.Det. Greg Drucks processed the victim’s car and lifted fingerprints that belonged to a 16-year-old male from Newark. The juvenile was arrested on September 6 and charged with burglary, attempted theft and conspiracy.On August 26, North Caldwell Police apprehended two people in a stolen Maserati. The two were in possession of property belonging to Livingston residents. Detectives McNamara and Spano followed up with a Beverly Place resident and found that the resident had been the victim of an overnight car burglary. The items had been stolen from an Infiniti parked in the driveway.Police charged Tommie Jordan, 19, of East Orange, and Amenra Smith, 18, of Irvington, with burglary, theft and conspiracy. Both were served with criminal complaint summonses and will have to appear in Superior Court.