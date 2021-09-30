CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, NJ

Community Service Varsity Letters

westessextribune.net
 5 days ago

There is a new way for students to earn a varsity letter at Livingston High School. Now starting its second year, the United Way Varsity Letter in Community Service Club recently awarded letters to 30 students who had completed at least 80 hours of community service during the first year.The hours of service include assisting United Way “ALICE” (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) families and at least one school activity. In all, those 30 students volunteered over 2,000 hours to improve the lives of children, the disabled, elderly, those suffering financially, and others.We strongly support our student athletes, and eagerly cheer them on as they compete in their various sports, competitions, and events. Each one who earns a varsity letter for their chosen sport or team should be proud of the hard work they put in to achieve it.But it is clear, in 2021, that there are more ways to “letter” than kicking a ball. Being an exceptional volunteer certainly sounds like a worthy wearer of a varsity jacket to us. Livingston is a town that is practically famous for its volunteerism; it is only fitting that our students can now “letter” in it.Just as we cheer on our athletes, our bands, our dancers, our robotics teams, and so many more, we are rooting for this year’s batch of volunteers as they log their hours for the betterment of the community.

www.westessextribune.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livingston, NJ
Society
Livingston, NJ
Education
City
Livingston, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Varsity Letter#Volunteers#Livingston High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy