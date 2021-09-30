Community Service Varsity Letters

There is a new way for students to earn a varsity letter at Livingston High School. Now starting its second year, the United Way Varsity Letter in Community Service Club recently awarded letters to 30 students who had completed at least 80 hours of community service during the first year.The hours of service include assisting United Way “ALICE” (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) families and at least one school activity. In all, those 30 students volunteered over 2,000 hours to improve the lives of children, the disabled, elderly, those suffering financially, and others.We strongly support our student athletes, and eagerly cheer them on as they compete in their various sports, competitions, and events. Each one who earns a varsity letter for their chosen sport or team should be proud of the hard work they put in to achieve it.But it is clear, in 2021, that there are more ways to “letter” than kicking a ball. Being an exceptional volunteer certainly sounds like a worthy wearer of a varsity jacket to us. Livingston is a town that is practically famous for its volunteerism; it is only fitting that our students can now “letter” in it.Just as we cheer on our athletes, our bands, our dancers, our robotics teams, and so many more, we are rooting for this year’s batch of volunteers as they log their hours for the betterment of the community.