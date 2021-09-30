CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint-Etienne mired in deep malaise ahead of Lyon derby

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Ahead of its biggest game of the season, Saint-Etienne is in the doldrums. In normal days, Sunday's reception of Lyon would be enough to turn the whole city into green, the traditional color of the team.

