Saint-Etienne mired in deep malaise ahead of Lyon derby

Bernard Tapie a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.“He led a thousand lives,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message of condolence to his family. It said Tapie's “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were...
