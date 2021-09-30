CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Skyway.com Answers Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Housing Market

By UPC Insurance
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

In the fast-paced housing market, minutes matter. Thanks to one insuretech, consumers now have one less hurdle in their Florida condo buying journey.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Promontory MortgagePath welcomes Guild Mortgage Correspondent to its investor network

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage fulfillment services, announced Guild Mortgage Correspondent as the most recent addition to its investor network. As part of its comprehensive mortgage fulfillment services, Promontory MortgagePath manages investor relationships on behalf of its community lending clients, facilitating new relationships for clients seeking investor partners and adding and delivering to new investors based on clients’ existing relationships. Guild Mortgage Correspondent is the latest investor to join the company’s extensive network of investors.
DANBURY, CT
realtybiznews.com

Surprising jump in pending home sales suggests buyers are making a comeback

Pending home sales of existing homes jumped by 8.1% in August from the previous month, suggesting that buyers in the housing market are making a strong comeback. The National Association of Realtors said the surprising gain occurred as buyers are seeing more inventory and slightly more favorable prices. It had expected pending home sales to increase by a single percentage point only.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KTEN.com

Regions where home prices are growing the fastest

The last year of record-making housing market gains was truly one for the books. Skyrocketing demand for housing across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated inventory shortages and caused bidding wars as well as significant pricing upticks across the nation. Rarely in modern history have potential homeowners and investors seen that kind of explosive growth.
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Competitive housing market spurs more companies, brokerages to offer cash to buyers

Andrew Bouery can't remember exactly how many unsuccessful offers he'd put in for homes in the Atlanta area earlier this year. He estimates it was at least 20. Bouery, a first-time homebuyer and member of the Army National Guard, was looking for a home between $250,000 and $300,000, a popular price-point not only for traditional buyers but third parties looking to snap up homes as investments.
REAL ESTATE
realtor.com

Selling a House As Is: What It Means for Buyers

Selling a house as is sounds like a pretty sweet deal for sellers. Sellers don’t have to scurry around fixing the place up. But what does an as-is home sale mean for buyers? When looking through property listings and the term “as is” appears, some people see it as a warning.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Insurance#Condo#Skyway Com
Shortcake

Houses Sell In Less Than 3 Weeks In North Carolina City

To say the housing market in the United States is on fire is an understatement. Home prices nationwide jumped 19.7% in July compared to the same month last year, according to the closely watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. That was the fastest increase in almost three decades.
RALEIGH, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The City Where Buying A Home Hurts Credit Scores Most

The housing market is on fire in the U.S. The carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index of home prices shows that nationwide prices rose almost 20% in July compared to the same month last year. Other research puts that increase higher, particularly in the most popular metros where people have moved this year. Among the reasons […]
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

Fall housing market in N.J. starting to look better for buyers

The red hot residential real estate market is beginning to cool slightly and is expected to continue that trend for the rest of the year. The frenzied buying New Jersey saw in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021 were driven largely by low interest rates, low inventory and buyers looking to leave urban areas, like New York City, for more space in the suburbs.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
massachusettsnewswire.com

UPC Insurance offers the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com

In the fast-paced housing market, minutes matter. Thanks to one insuretech, consumers now have one less hurdle in their Florida condo buying journey. ST PETERSBURG, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.
FLORIDA, MA
PLANetizen

U.S. Housing Prices Continue Record-Breaking Pace

"Home prices continued their meteoric rise in July, increasing at a record 19.7% annually, as a greater supply of houses for sale drew eager buyers willing to pay top dollar," reports Tim Smart for the U.S. News and World Report, citing data from the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index released this week.
REAL ESTATE
businessjournaldaily.com

Burgan: Some Buyers are Getting Priced Out of Housing Market

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Real estate prices have increased nearly 20% since January, says Patrick Burgan, broker & co-owner of Burgan Real Estate. The average sale price for a house last year was $130,000 compared with “just north of $160,000,” he says. “A lot of people are actually getting priced out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ValueWalk

Housing Market Check-in: The Good, The Bad, The Hope, & The Hung Heads Among American Home Buyers

Almost exactly forty years ago, in October of 1981, interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked at 18.45%. Housing affordability, measured by dividing house prices by gross annual earnings, hovered at a history-making low of 62—that means the average American family had roughly 62% of the income necessary to qualify for a home priced at the median in the market. No one thought it was a good time to buy a home.
REAL ESTATE
Hello Magazine

Buying a house in 2021? 15 tips first-time buyers NEED to know

Buying a house can be a daunting time for anyone, but if you are new to the process, it can be a total minefield. From mortgages and surveys through to solicitor's fees and legal documents, here are 11 things you need to be aware of before buying a property. 1....
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy