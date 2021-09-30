CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Sirianni is way bigger Eagles concern than Jalen Hurts

By Joe Giglio
 5 days ago

t’s OK to be concerned. It’s natural to have doubts. It’s not an overreaction to wonder about the future. That’s how bad the performance from a key member of the Eagles future was on Monday Night Football in Dallas.

