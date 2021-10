Romain Grosjean's year in IndyCar has been one of racing's best stories. He has been a star on track, but the bigger story might just be how delightful he is off-track. The former F1 driver has given the series rave reviews, including a post-race interview just last week where he praised the category's commitment to all-out racing and parity above tire conservation and engineering excellence. After three podiums in a road-and-street program for Dale Coyne Racing, he is ready to make his next leap. Andretti Autosport has just announced that Grosjean will be joining their championship-winning program for the entire 2022 IndyCar season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO