Who’s Going Home? Final Two ISL Playoff Spots On The Line In Naples. The next match of the International Swimming League (ISL) will be an elimination affair, with the final two playoff berths in the Season Three postseason on the line. In action on Wednesday and Thursday in Naples, the Tokyo Frog Kings, Team Iron, D.C. Trident and New York Breakers will vie for the seventh and eighth positions in November’s playoffs.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 7 DAYS AGO