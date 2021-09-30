The next phone in Infinix’s NOTE line could have a 120Hz display and telephoto camera

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next iPhone, which we expect to be called the iPhone 13, might get its reveal in just a few days. While it's not confirmed yet, Apple is holding a Sept. 14 event where we expect the new iPhone line to debut, and if it does there'll like be an iPhone 12 price drop. Especially depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, or may get in the rumored iPhone SE 3.

CELL PHONES ・ 25 DAYS AGO