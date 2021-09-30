CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The next phone in Infinix’s NOTE line could have a 120Hz display and telephoto camera

By Pranob Mehrotra
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter unveiling the Zero X series earlier this month, Infinix is gearing up to launch a new phone in its NOTE line. The upcoming device will follow the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro from earlier this year and will likely offer some compelling hardware at an affordable price point. While Inifinix is yet to reveal any official information about the phone, we’ve managed to procure some live images that give us a good look at its design.

